"I might try Conor McGregor's c*ke" - Joe Rogan gets 100% real about dealing with fatigue and "pressures of being at the top" of MMA

Joe Rogan and friends peeled back the curtain on what life at the peak of MMA can do to a fighter while discussing about Conor McGregor.
Speaking with his friends on episode #169 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator reflected on how the grind, constant target on the back, and the pressure of daily training eventually break down mentally resilient athletes.
He described the neurological fatigue that builds up over years of competition and the way it erodes a fighter’s sharpness and patience:
"Well, it's also that you're dealing with people that are dealing with the pressures of being at the top of one of the most dangerous occupations in the world. And every day when you go to bed, you know there's some dude out there that wants to kick you in the f*cking dick. Like he's out there right now, he's out there training, and that pressure like, sometimes wears on guys and over the course of time, they get like neurological fatigue like like you're just fatigued from just the strain. And then you got CTE, so there's a lot of things going on."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He added:
"If you want to hang out, you've got to take a route [sings Eric Clapton's co*aine song]... And he probably gets the good stuff. I might try Conor's Coke. You know what I mean? I've never tried Coke, but if I was going, I'd try it from Conor."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:04:56):
Joe Rogan lauds Conor McGregor's ability to fight under pressure
Joe Rogan also reflected on Conor McGregor’s career in the aforementioned podcast episode, calling him a rare athlete who thrived in chaos. He recalled McGregor’s calm demeanor during the Jose Aldo fight and his ability to command an arena with confidence.
Podcast guest Matt Serra spoke about his comeback win against Chad Mendes, while Rogan shed light on his masterclass against Eddie Alvarez as proof of his unique mindset.
Speaking about McGregor's ability to thrive under pressure, Rogan said:
"In the middle of the Jose Aldo fight, I remember looking in his eyes and watching how calm, like genuinely calm he was. I'm like, 'This guy just [got it]' and Dana said it best. He's like, 'He eats pressure. He just eats it. He likes it. He wants it to be chaos.' A lot of guys say that, but they don't really believe it."