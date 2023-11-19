"I have to take back my words" - Islam Makhachev’s KO of Alex Volkanovski changed Dricus du Plessis' mind about the 155-pound champ

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski faced off in the main event of UFC 294 last month.

The Abu Dhabi clash was a rematch of their epic battle at UFC Perth in February and had fans eagerly awaiting fight night.

Given the competitive nature of their first bout, fans expected another close contest, even considering 'The Great' had accepted the fight on 11 days' notice due to Charles Oliveira's injury.

But Islam Makhachev established himself as the rightful heir to the lightweight throne as he landed a superb head kick in Round 1 that wobbled Volkanovski before finishing the Australian with ground-and-pound strikes.

The knockout stunned the combat sports world and also changed Dricus du Plessis' mind about Makhachev as a fighter.

'Stillknocks' reviewed the UFC 294 main event during a recent interview with James Lynch, where he said:

"I wasn't really a fan of Islam Makhachev, just the style and the way he fights... I didn't like to watch it. Now I have to take back my words and eat my hat, 'cause the man is so good. The way he just went out there and knocked out Volk, that was incredible."

Dustin Poirier predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira were scheduled to face off at UFC 294 last month. But less than two weeks before fight night, 'do Bronx' suffered a cut above his eye and withdrew from the card.

Makhachev took on Alexander Volkanovski instead and shocked the combat sports world by handing 'The Great' his first-ever stoppage defeat in the UFC.

Following the fight, UFC CEO Dana White was asked if the promotion would still rebook Makhachev vs. Oliveira, or whether Justin Gaethje could leapfrog the Brazilian.

Gaethje defeated Dustin Poirier via KO at UFC 291 to become the new BMF title holder and has made it clear that he only wants a title fight next.

White did not give much away in his response, meaning that Makhachev could face either 'The Highlight' or Oliveira next.

Dustin Poirier recently broke down a potential Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch during an interview with MMA Junkie. He said:

"If Oliveira's mindset is in it, if he's the same guy who fought me, who fought [Michael] Chandler, I think he can win that fight. I don't think he wanted to fight [against Islam Makhachev] in that title fight. It looked like he didn't want to be there, he quit on himself, it looked like. That's my opinion. I know personally he has the skills to beat the best guys in the world... It's just if he gets his mindset locked in."

