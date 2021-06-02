"I think the kid is mentally ill" - Dana White goes off on 'absolute f***ing goofball' Joshua Fabia

UFC President Dana White recently made an appearance on the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast where he talked about a range of topics. During the podcast with Swick, White commented on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight and his old nemesis, Oscar De La Hoya.

When Swick asked the UFC president about Joshua Fabia's allegations that the company had asked Diego Sanchez to throw a fight, Dana White did not mince his words.

"That guy is such a f-----g goofball... If you take anything that that guy says seriously, you know, you should be f-----g beat with a stick, okay? I could give a flying f--k what that guy says. That guy is an absolute f-----g goofball. I mean, I think the kid is mentally ill. So, should I fire up the lawyers for a mentally ill f-----g goofball? You know what I mean? It's just a complete waste of time," said Dana White.

Diego Sanchez's former coach Joshua Fabia has been criticized by a number of UFC fighters for his bizarre training methods. Footage of Fabia running after fighters with a knife and punching Diego Sanchez in the head while he was hanging upside down have been doing the rounds.

After splitting ways with Sanchez, Fabia has made a lot of outrageous claims about the Season 1 Ultimate Fighter winner.

As long as I'm here, he'll always be respected: Dana White on Diego Sanchez

Speaking to Kevin Iole from Yahoo! Sports, Dana White showered praise on Diego Sanchez and talked about his contributions to the sport of MMA.

"Diego Sanchez, this will always be his house. He will always be a part of the history of this company. As long as I'm here, he'll always be respected for what he's done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter. I love Diego Sanchez, I always will and if Diego needs me, all he's gotta do is pick up the phone," said Dana White.

