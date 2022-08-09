I could train with DC for 5 rounds, but not Khabib - Brazilian AKA coach says Dagestanis like Islam Makhachev have "unusual" strength ahead of Charles Oliveira fight

Former AKA Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Leandro Vieira recently revealed what makes Dagestani fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev a special breed.

According to the Brazilian, Dagestani fighters possess exceptional strength and toughness due to the grueling training regime they are used to. The former AKA coach claims that, unlike other fighters, the Dagestani athletes continue to train hard even during fight week.

Having also trained with AKA staple Daniel Cormier, Vieira claims it is easier to train for five rounds with 'DC' than Nurmagomedov. Vieira said in an interview with Brazilian MMA outlet PVT:

"The difference about Khabib and that whole gang (Dagestanis), Islam Makhachev... These guys have a rhythm that's unusual. A strength and an isometry that you don't understand where it comes from... It's very hard to fight these guys. I trained with DC. We did 3 to 5 rounds of grappling nonstop.

DC was 240lbs.. I can train with DC easily. With Khabib, it's a whole different story! The strength and the pressure... It's very hard to keep up with him. You will only understand when you feel it." [h/t Brazilian MMA Fighters]

Watch the clip below:

Leandro Vieira confident Khabib Nurmagomedov returns if Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated lightweight title clash that will serve as the headliner for UFC 280 in October. There have been several speculations about Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to fight Oliveira if the Brazilian defeats his teammate.

Oliveira had initially planned to call out Nurmagomedov if he defeats Makhachev at UFC 280. However, 'do Bronx' later changed his stance, leaving it up to 'The Eagle' to return if he wants.

However, former AKA jiu-jitsu coach Leandro Vieira is positive about the former lightweight king returning to avenge Makhachev's potential loss against 'do Bronx'. Vieira said in an interview with Sherdog:

“Definitely. If Charles beats Makhachev, I truly believe that Khabib would return to avenge him."

Vieira also believes that Makhachev will not avoid ground exchanges with Oliveira, unlike the Brazilian's previous opponents. According to the former AKA coach, Makhachev's grappling defense is sound enough for the Dagestani to get back on his feet if he senses danger on the ground against Oliveira.

