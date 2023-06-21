"I used to shoot heroin in that gym" - UFC star makes shocking claim after Conor McGregor training images surface

Right now, Conor McGregor’s long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler seems to be up in the air, with the bout still lacking a concrete date and nothing announced by Dana White or the UFC.

The hope was that the fight could happen before the end of 2023, but ‘The Notorious’ has still not re-entered USADA’s drug-testing pool.

This didn’t go down well with fans this week, with one even labelling him a “fraud” for not entering the pool.

This has not deterred McGregor, though, who took to Twitter today to post a series of photos showing him training with his good friend Dillon Danis at New York’s NYC Underground Kings gym.

While most of the responses to the post either poked more fun at ‘The Notorious’ or Danis, one reply in particular raised the eyebrows of UFC fans.

It came from lightweight contender Jared Gordon, who had an astonishing confession to make.

“I used to shoot heroin in that gym.”

Gordon later revealed that he trained in the gym for 10 years, and when asked how he was able to pass USADA’s anti-doping tests, he posted another stunning revelation.

“I haven’t used in 7.5 years. Plus USADA only tests for narcotics on fight week. A user can use drugs year round, besides steroids. As long as he doesn’t test positive in-competiton then he won’t get caught.”

‘Flash’ has always been frank about his past as a drug user, as he spoke about it in depth during an appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast in 2022.

Listen to Jared Gordon discuss his past below.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Will the long-awaited fight ever happen?

With the news that Conor McGregor has not yet re-entered USADA’s testing pool, many fans have begun to suggest that his long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler will never actually happen.

In fact, a number of fans took to Twitter to attempt to convince ‘Iron Mike’ of this when he posted to state that USADA were testing him at his house earlier this week.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Just so everyone knows… #usada is here at my house…blood and urine like the majority of my tests in the the last 3 years. Just so everyone knows… #usada is here at my house…blood and urine like the majority of my tests in the the last 3 years.

If ‘The Notorious’ is indeed out of his planned fight with Chandler, then it’s likely that the former Bellator champion will have no shortage of suitors looking to face off with him.

In fact, No.8 ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who stopped Joaquim Silva last weekend, has already called Chandler out for a fight, suggesting that the Conor McGregor bout is never likely to happen.

