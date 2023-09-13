"I usually ask DC for advice" - When Kevin Holland hilariously asked Khabib Nurmagomedov for help during UFC Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most respected fighters in UFC history. He is a former lightweight champion in the promotion, and is among the few fighters in combat sports in general to retire with an undefeated record. Much of his unbeaten run can be credited to his exceptional grappling pedigree.

This led Kevin Holland, who has famously struggled against wrestlers, to humorously ask 'The Eagle' for advice during a bout, for which Nurmagomedov sat cage-side. The incident took place back in 2021, when 'Trailblazer' faced Derek Brunson at UFC on ESPN 21.

Holland found himself at the mercy of Brunson's superior wrestling throughout the bout, before turning to Khabib Nurmagomedov for assistance. During the exchange, Kevin Holland referenced Daniel Cormier, a close friend and former training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Everybody knows Khabib is not only the greatest wrestler in the world, but one of the greatest wrestling coaches in the world. I usually ask DC for advice, but now I'm trying to ask you."

Nurmagomedov dealt with Holland's frequent chattering with humor, laughing and reminding the welterweight/middleweight to focus on Derek Brunson, who ultimately won the pair's bout and brought an end to Kevin Holland's five-fight win streak, which consisted of four knockouts and one decision.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has since retired from fighting, Kevin Holland has continued to establish himself as a mainstay in the 170 and 185-pound scenes. He is currently scheduled to take on streaking Australian knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 227.

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov demand a high purse to face Georges St-Pierre in a grappling match?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre are forever linked. Both men are UFC Hall of Famers, who retired as champions known for their dominant wrestling skills. Furthermore, 'GSP' was Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's favorite fighter, such that the late great MMA coach dreamed of his son one day facing him.

Unfortunately, an MMA bout between the two never came to fruition. However, there were reports this year of a potential grappling match taking place. According to two-time ADCC silver medalist Craig Jones, 'The Eagle' priced himself out by demanding a $5 million payday for the match.

This figure, however, was disputed by Rizvan Magomedov, the unbeaten Dagestani's manager. Magomedov made it clear that no such demand was made, as the negotiations never got to the stage of discussing finances, as Nurmagomedov expressed no interest in grappling St-Pierre.