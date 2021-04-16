"I wanna slap them" - Stephen Thompson isn't too nice to be annoyed by 'cringey' Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Stephen Thompson is not too impressed with the antics of YouTuber-turned-professional boxer siblings Jake Paul and Logan Paul's shenanigans.

Wonderboy expressed his strong opinions about the Paul brothers in an interview with MMA Fighting. Stephen Thompson appreciated the entertainment value brought by the Paul brothers to the combat sports world. However, the 38-year-old did not shy away from making his dislike of the Paul brothers known.

"I refuse to watch that... It is kinda cringe. The YouTube people, who are in it just for the entertainment... Everybody's watching it for the entertainment. But, as an athlete, that shouldn't even make sense to me... As entertainment, as a fan of the game... Those guys (Paul brothers) are making moves man... So hats off to those guys but I just wanna slap them," Stephen Thompson said.

Since transitioning to professional boxing, the Paul brothers have employed questionable methods to get into high-profile fights with professional combat sports athletes. The YouTubers have garnered widespread hatred and attention from combat sports fans for their actions.

Shenanigans have proven to be an effective method of fight promotion in recent times. Logan Paul has bagged a money fight with boxing great Floyd Mayweather, while his younger brother Jake will fight former MMA champion Ben Askren on April 17.

Stephen Thompson hopes Ben Askren gets himself disqualified against Jake Paul

Uncharacteristic to his personality, Stephen Thompson continued with his verbal assault on the Paul brothers in the interview. Wonderboy jokingly hoped 'Funky' would slam Jake Paul to the ground and get disqualified.

However, Thompson drew attention to the fact that Ben Askren possesses the ability to walk through big shots, which might play a major role in defeating Jake Paul. Stephen Thompson predicted that crowding Jake Paul with the clinch and dirty boxing could be the key to Askren's victory over Jake Paul.

"I hope Ben Askren goes out there, picks him up and slams him, gets disqualified, and looks at him and says, 'that's real fighting'. I think Ben Askren has a chance to win though... I think Jake Paul is gonna go out there guns blazing and we all know Ben can take a punch, he is tough. I think he can just weather the storm and lay on him. Mean mugging him, dirty boxing him, and tire him out? That would be nuts! Ben Askren winning a Boxing match!" Stephen Thompson said.

Although the Paul brothers have emerged as hated figures in the MMA community, the amount of attention brought by them to the sport is difficult to ignore.