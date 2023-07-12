"I want to still stay involved with my sport" - Mike Tyson launches new line of boxing equipment

Mike Tyson wants to stick around boxing in a different capacity.

While 'Iron Mike' is one of the most beloved boxers of all time, for years, he was absent from the sport. Following his 2005 retirement, Tyson decided to keep his distance. In the years that followed, the former champion admitted that he didn't like what the sport did to him.

Ultimately, he rarely attended events, but that was until 2020. That year in the pandemic, Tyson decided to put on the gloves and try and get into good shape. What started as a journey just to get into better physical condition led to an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. that November.

Ultimately, Mike Tyson has stayed around the sport over the last few years. He was even a guest of honor in April, attending Gervonta Davis's win over Ryan Garcia. In an interview with The Ring, Tyson discussed his plans to give back to the sport. Giving back means a new line of boxing equipment including gloves, hand wraps, mitts, and more:

“I believe my gear is just as good as any gear in the world—if not better. My gloves are padded well, and they’re light. The headgear is very light, comfortable. I had people work out in the gear, and they told me they liked the gloves, and the gear. That’s all I had to hear. I want to still stay involved with my sport, and it’s why I contribute something to the sport with my gear.”

Mike Tyson names boxer most like himself

Mike Tyson believes Isaac Cruz, not Gervonta Davis, is the boxer most like himself.

'Iron Mike' attended 'Tank's win over Ryan Garcia in April. At the time, many compared the lightweight to Tyson. For his part, the heavyweight was full of praise after Davis' win over 'KingRy'.

However, in an interview with The Ring, he rejected the comparison. While he praised Davis, he instead stated that 'Pitbull' was the boxer most like himself. Funnily enough, the two lightweights fought back in 2022, with 'Tank' getting the nod.

In the interview, Mike Tyson opined:

“I love a lot of today’s fighters, guys like Tank Davis. But I don’t know if anyone is close to me today. If I had to say someone is closest to me, I would say Isaac Cruz. He’s short and stubby for his weight class, like I was, and he comes at you. People might think I would say Tank, but Tank reminds me a whole lot of Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor. I mean that as a big compliment."

Poll : 0 votes