"I want to test that” - Israel Adesanya names the three middleweights he wants to fight upon his return to the UFC 

Israel Adesanya has yet to return from his hiatus after his defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

'The Last Stylebender' was one of the most active fighters throughout the entire roster prior to his defeat to Strickland. He stated that he needed time away from competition to recover from several nagging injuries, among other things.

But as his re-emergence draws nearer, the former middleweight champion has shed light on which opponents he would like to fight once back in the fold. Having defeated much of the middleweight division, there are not many contenders for Adesanya left to square off against.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Nigerian-born Kiwi listed his three ideal opponents, saying this:

"If Khamzat beats Rob [Whittaker], then yeah, I want to test that [challenge]. If he beats Rob. I'ma get Strickland again. I'm definitely going to get him again. Those are pretty much two of the only names I can think of... Dricus [du Plessis], oh yeah of course. That's a given... But we'll see what happens."

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview below from 40:00:

Israel Adesanya explains his lack of interest in fighting Alex Pereira again

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share a legendary rivalry that spans two combat sports.

The pair have famously squared off on four separate occasions, with the Brazilian holding an aggregate lead of 3-1. However, 'The Last Stylebender' has seemingly had the last laugh after securing a knockout victory over Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023.

Following his victory over Jiri Prochazka to win the light heavyweight crown at UFC 295, 'Poatan' called out his former opponent to challenge him at 205 pounds.

Adesanya scoffed at the suggestion, and during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former middleweight champion elaborated on his lack of interest in a fifth fight with Pereira.

He said this:

"If I beat Alex next, fight him and knock him the f**k out again, what are they gonna say? 'Okay, now it's 3-2. Best of out 7.' Who am I fighting for? It wasn't about fighting for anyone else but me... You know why they're asking for the fight? Because they need it. You know why I don't ask for the fight? Because I don't need it." [4:30-5:20 in Israel Adesanya's aforementioned video]

