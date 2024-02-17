Ian Garry charges at fan for "talking sh*t about my wife" outside Honda Center following UFC 298 weigh ins

Ian Garry has been muddled in controversy in recent times, and UFC 298 fight week has been far from smooth sailing for him. Earlier this week, 'The Future' was caught on tape raging at a fan for reportedly speaking ill about his wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

While leaving the Honda Center after the ceremonial weigh-ins for the event, the welterweight star yelled at the fan. In footage posted by @mma_frenzy on X, the 26-year-old can be heard saying:

"You are talking sh*t about my wife, don't f*****g do that."

Catch Ian Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Garry's personal life has been a subject of public scrutiny, mainly owing to a book Anna-Lee wrote a few years back called 'How to be a WAG'. For context, 'WAG' is an acronym for 'Wives And Girlfriends' and is used to refer to female partners of famous athletes.

This, combined with reports that the UFC fighter and his wife were still living with her former partner, has essentially painted a bulls-eye on Garry's back for online trolls and fellow fighters.

Regardless of his troubles outside the octagon, 'The Future' is on a dream run in his MMA career. He holds an undefeated record of 13-0, and is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

At UFC 298, Garry is set to face the No.8-ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal.

Chael Sonnen picks Ian Garry for UFC 298

MMA Legend Chael Sonnen is convinced that Ian Garry will add another win to his record at UFC 298. During a recent segment on this YouTube channel, the 46-year-old claimed that the Irishman's superior striking will help him overcome Neal:

"How is Garry going to beat him? Well, the exact same way he's beating everybody else, and he has only had one game plan. Which is he sets up on the feet with beautiful feints and he hits them... If you come to the conclusion that Neal is a much better grappler than Garry, I will just have to remind you that doesn't matter, and the expression is true, 80 percent of the fights go to the ground, but it is also true, 100 percent of the fights start standing up."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Per the UFC's official website, Garry is a -238 favorite against Neal (+195 underdog) for the match-up.