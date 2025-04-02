Ian Garry fires back at critics, Ex-UFC champion calls out Jake Paul, Jack Della Maddalena issues title fight prediction: MMA News Roundup

Ian Garry hits back at critics after his fight announcement, a former UFC champion calls out Jake Paul and Jack Della Maddalena issues a bold prediction ahead of his title bout.

Ad

Find out more details in today's (April 2) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Ian Garry fires back at critics following Carlos Prates fight announcement

Ian Garry recently hit back at his critics, following the news he is set to headline UFC Kanas City against rising contender Carlos Prates came to light.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Earlier this week, Dana White confirmed both Garry and Pratest have stepped up on three weeks' notice to fill the main event slot, following the canceled bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill.

Ad

Trending

Taking to his Instagram following the announcement, 'The Future' called out those who have criticized the bout for being 'underwhelming', stating he will prove why he's the best fighter in the world. He said:

"I’m excited. Why? The UFC goes, ‘Ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call?’ You call me. Why? Because I’m a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world. I’m going to show everybody how good I am. Carlos Prates is awesome but this is my world. I love to fight. There is nothing in this world I love more than fighting."

Ad

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Ad

#2 Ex-UFC heavyweight champion calls out Jake Paul for boxing bout

MMA veteran Andrei Arlovski has called out Jake Paul for a boxing bout. 'The Pit Bull' recently appeared on Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast, where the pair discussed Paul's boxing career as a whole.

After first heavily criticizing 'The Problem Child' for his victory over Mike Tyson, Arlovski then threw his name into the mix as a potential next opponent for the American. He said:

Ad

"That's why if he [Paul] is not f**king scary. If he's not f**king pu**y, let's fight Andrei Arlovski in a f**king catchweight. He want 200 pounds, I f**king drop f**king 60 pounds. Let's do f**king 200 pounds. I'm telling you I'll do f**king catchweight. Talk to him. I know you got better connections at this thing than me. So talk to him. Let's f**king do it."

Ad

Check out Andrei Arlovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Jack Della Maddalena issues bold prediction ahead of welterweight title bout against Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena is set for his first title shot when he faces Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 next month. The Australian is undefeated so far during his UFC career and is considered to be one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion.

Ad

Five of his seven wins have come via a finish, with his most recent victory coming against Gilbert Burns last year.

Ahead of his bout against 'Remember the Name', Maddalena took to social media to confirm his intentions, boldly predicting he would finish the fight in the first round. He wrote:

"Eyes on the price, stoked the UFC have put their trust in me to save the division. This will be done in 1 no doubt.”

Ad

Check out the post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.