"If it's a good payday, I'm in" - Stipe Miocic is open to the idea of fighting both Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Stipe Miocic is down with the idea of fighting the Paul brothers as long as it makes sense monetarily. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show briefly about the prospect of facing the two, Miocic candidly opened up, saying:

"Listen dude, if it's a good pay day, I'm in. It's a different aspect people want to see, but sometimes you can bite off more than you can chew. And that's going to be a bad day for you. They're making their money, but it is what it is. "

After his older brother Logan laced up a pair of gloves, the 23-year old Jake Paul followed suit. Making history by featuring in the eighth largest boxing pay-per-view event, Jake Paul sent shockwaves through the boxing community with his knockout of Nate Robinson. While it was evident that the YouTube sensation was in no mood to slow down, challenging an MMA world champion seemed completely out of the question. However, on April 17th 2021, Jake Paul silenced the world by abysmally knocking out multiple promotion titleholder Ben Askren in the very first round.

Since the event, Jake Paul has received several callouts from fighters willing to lay a beating on the YouTuber for free. While Stipe Miocic may not be one of them, the idea of fighting either of the Paul brothers for good money doesn't seem out of the cards.

Where is Stipe Miocic now?

Stipe Miocic is currently coming off a violent knockout loss against UFC world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. After successfully defending his title in their maiden bout at UFC 220, many believed that Miocic would once again weather the storm early on. However, about a minute into the second round, a check-left hook from the 'Predator' sent the former champion crashing to the canvas.

Being the respectful martial artist he is, 38-year old Miocic returned home, leaving no intel about a potential return. Having successfully defended the 265-pound title more than any fighter in the organization's history, Stipe Miocic has forever cemented his legacy in the UFC's Hall of Fame.

Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM pic.twitter.com/XSDj7Z1Hga — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) September 13, 2018

Do you think Jake Paul could go up a few pounds to take on Stipe Miocic in a super-exhibition? If so, who do you think will take the win?

