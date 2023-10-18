"If the roles were reversed, this fight is not happening" - Alexander Volkanovski fires back at Islam Makhachev’s “no excuse” comment

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title on 12 days' notice, after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from UFC 294 due to injury.

'The Great' has been eager to take on Makhachev again ever since their epic clash at UFC 284 in February. The Dagestani was awarded a unanimous decision victory, but the fight was incredibly competitive and many felt as though Volkanovski won the bout.

After the new UFC 294 main event was announced, Islam Makhachev sent a warning to Alexander Volkanovski not to use the 12-day preparation time as an excuse should 'The Great' be defeated.

The featherweight champion recently appeared at the pre-fight media day ahead of this weekend's title fight, during which he sent Islam Makhachev a stern reminder.

He said this:

"I guarantee you that there is not many fighters that would do this. You heard Islam say, 'No excuses,' and things like this. One thing I want to say is, put it this way, if the roles were reversed, this fight is not happening. I don't care what anyone says, [Islam] is not fighting on 12 days' notice. So he needs to remember that."

Watch the video below from 2:15:

Islam Makhachev will be facing Alexander Volkanovski in consecutive title fights, and will hope to once again come out on top against 'The Great'.

Volkanovski provided Makhachev with arguably his most competitive battle to date at UFC 284, and the featherweight champion has shared a definitive prediction for his much anticipated rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses opinion he has "nothing to lose" against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this weekend. 'The Great' will be replacing Charles Oliveira, who suffered a nasty cut above his eye, forcing him to withdraw.

The featherweight king has only 12 days to prepare for his clash with Makhachev, and Volkanovski has now aired his frustration with the view that he is going into this fight with nothing to lose.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Alexander Volkanovski said this:

"People are acting like there's nothing to lose for me... that's a lie, everyone knows I want this rematch. Everyone knows I want [the lightweight title], and if I lose this fight I ain't getting a shot at the title any time soon. Let's be real. I ain't getting a rematch anytime soon either..."

Watch the video below from 10:40: