"If you want an autograph, just ask for it bro" - Jake Paul has a hilarious message for 'fanboy' Dana White

Jake Paul recently claimed UFC president Dana White is his biggest fan.

White and Paul have taken several virtual digs at each other over the course of the past few months.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now claimed that the UFC president is his 'fanboy', based on the fact that White is keeping track of 'The Problem Child'.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, the younger Paul sibling hilariously asked the UFC kingpin to DM him for an autograph or a personalized video. Reacting to Dana White's recent comments about him, Jake Paul said:

"No, look man, at this point I think Dana White is my biggest fan. Like, this guy seems to know everything about me. He seems to know how much media attention I'm getting. Seems to be following my fights. He talks about me more than he talks about any of his other UFC fighters. Dana White is a fanboy for Jake Paul. I honestly...my message to him is: Dana, like if you are such a big fan just ask me for an autograph bro, just DM me. Like, don't be afraid. You know my manager, you know the people on my team. If you want an autograph or like a personalized video, just ask for it man."

Check out iFL TV's full interview with Jake Paul below:

What Dana White thinks of Jake Paul

Dana White recently dismissed the possibility of doing business with Jake Paul. White also stated that the YouTuber turned boxer is losing his appeal in the media owing to his choice of opponents.

While Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Ausgust 29, the UFC president apparently isn't impressed. In the first ever episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Dana White said:

“The media isn’t really following him as much as they did in the beginning. The schtick is getting old. I think for him to get the media back, he’s gonna have to fight somebody. They’re tired of the schtick. ‘Hey, it’s me, I weigh 190, and I want to fight these guys that weigh 170, 155, and they’re wrestling, and they’re 40 f*cking years old, and they haven’t won a fight in three f*cking years'. If he wants to be taken seriously now by the real media, I think he needs to fight a real fight."

Catch Dana White on the FULL SEND PODCAST below:

