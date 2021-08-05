"If you want a picture, you're going to wrestle" - Henry Cejudo reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov made him wrestle Zubaira Tukhugov if he wanted a picture of him

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo recalled a hilarious story about how Khabib Nurmagomedov forced him to wrestle for a photo op.

Appearing on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast with his fellow ex-UFC champ, Cejudo recounted the time he brought his friends over to meet and take photos with Khabib. Cejudo said:

"So I went over there and brought some barbers who are my friends and big fans of Khabib. I brought them over. These two flew down because they knew we were having a podcast, to meet Khabib."

According to Cejudo, Khabib agreed to take pictures with his friends on one condition: he had to wrestle UFC featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov. 'The Messenger' continued:

"I got up there and Khabib was like, 'Oh, you want a picture for your friends? Then you have to wrestle Zubaira. So, I was in dress clothes and I just got finished smoking two blunts and a beer, feeling good. Next thing you know, I'm in my underwear wrestling this dude in front of everybody."

However, Khabib explained that he didn't ask Cejudo to wrestle just to make fun of him. 'The Eagle' revealed that his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov used to ask him to do the same every time he met someone his size.

Watch the full interview below:

Is Henry Cejudo retired?

Henry Cejudo has announced his departure from the sport after defeating UFC bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. It came as a shock to many, given how early 'Triple C' was into his title reign.

But Henry Cejudo didn't call time on his career without leaving an indelible mark in the history books. He accomplished two things not many in the UFC were able to do in the octagon, including capturing two UFC titles and overthrowing long-reigning flyweight champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

Since then, the former Olympic gold medalist has been teasing a return to the octagon, but nothing ever comes of it. At the moment, the only one he has been calling out is Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh