  • Ilia Topuria called out for contradicting himself over Paddy Pimblett while prowling Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title: "Make it make sense"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:42 GMT
Former UFC champion questions Ilia Topuria for suggesting alternative to lightweight title fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (middle) wants to battle Islam Makhachev (right) first and then Paddy Pimblett (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC champion recently aimed at Ilia Topuria for how he has handled his attempt to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. He also brought up 'La Leyenda's' comments about Paddy Pimblett being an appealing bout.

Topuria has been eagerly awaiting a call from the UFC matchmakers that he will be Makhachev's next challenger, but the Dagestani appears to be awaiting the result of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena before committing to that. The former featherweight champion has also revealed that the promotion promised he would be awarded a lightweight title shot because he vacated his title.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier called out Topuria for claiming Pimblett is the most appealing fight and waiting for Makhachev despite not having his title for leverage.

'DC' asked co-host Chael Sonnen to make sense of the situation after 'La Leyenda' claimed he will sit out until he receives a title shot.

"This guy does seem to be the right guy at least in terms of the people. You got Ilia saying he only wants to fight for the belt but the most intriguing fight for him is Paddy Pimblett. Make it make sense... How can you say you only want to fight for the belt, but the most intriguing match is Paddy Pimblett?"
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments regarding Ilia Topuria below (10:09):

youtube-cover
Chael Sonnen discusses how Ilia Topuria lost his leverage after vacating featherweight strap

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the lightweight title situation and discussed how Ilia Topuria lost his leverage after vacating his UFC featherweight gold.

During the aforementioned episode, Sonnen mentioned that he doesn't believe the UFC will book Islam Makhachev vs. Topuria because it is no longer champion vs. champion.

"I just believe that the UFC was gonna match up champion vs. champion, they would've made that match when it was champion vs. champion. Once the weight to where [Topuria] is no longer a champion and then re-emerged with the same idea, that would be a little bit weird."

Check out Ilia Topuria's post-fight interview following latest win below:

youtube-cover
