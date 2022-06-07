Ilia Topuria mocks Paddy Pimblett with clips of losses as he boasts about his own undefeated record

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have seemingly reignited their old feud after going back-and-forth on social media.

Pimblett recently responded to a fan on Twitter, saying that other fighters call him out to get attention. The Liverpool native claimed that nobody knew who Topuria was until their altercation before UFC London earlier this year and that 'El Matador' wasn't acting confrontational when the cameras were off.

'The Baddy' tweeted:

"Everybody says they want to fight me bro, called clickbait! What do u think he chatted sh*t for an cause a scene in London? So ppl actually knew who he was nobody even knew him until I bounced a bottle of his head the lil bum,I see him all week with no cameras an he do nothing!"

Topuria clapped back soon after. Highlighting his unblemished professional record, the Georgian responded to a fan-posted video compilation displaying all of Pimblett's losses, calling 'The Baddy' a "dumb*ss."

"and you want to talk about something with me ? 12-0 never lost! You dumb*ss "

Over the course of his professional career, Paddy Pimblett has put together a record of 18-3. All three losses on his record thus far have come under the Cage Warriors promotional banner – against Søren Bak, Nad Narimani and Cameron Else. Since joining the UFC, Pimblett has picked up two first-round finishes.

Ilia Topuria is regarded among the most intriguing prospects in the featherweight division. His record stands at 12-0 and he has knocked out his last three opponents. His feud with Pimblett kicked off in the lead-up to UFC London earlier this year, where the duo got into a scuffle just days before the event.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA #UFCLondon

It all kicked off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett today! It all kicked off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett today! 👀 #UFCLondon https://t.co/9axwNXWYSK

Paddy Pimblett discredits Ilia Topuria's undefeated record

Responding to Ilia Topuria's post highlighting Paddy Pimblett's career losses, a fan took to Twitter to share what he/she learned upon a deeper dive into Topuria's career prior to the UFC.

The fan noted that Topuria's opponents have a combined tally of 47 losses between them and also shared that three of his opponents had a record of 0-1. Mocking the level of competition 'El Matador' has faced thus far, Pimblett tweeted:

"12-0 tho hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha"

Pimblett will return to the octagon on July 23rd against Jordan Leavitt at the O2 Arena in London, England. Meanwhile, there are rumblings that Topuria will take on UFC veteran Edson Barboza in his next outing.

