Ilia Topuria plans to become double champion by next year after rival Paddy Pimblett is matched up against Jordan Leavitt

Ilia Topuria has his sights set on becoming the next double champion in the UFC. Taking to social media, the Georgian expressed his desire to make two octagon appearances this year and capture titles across two weight divisions by the end of 2023. Here's what Topuria wrote on Twitter [translated to English]:

"Two fights this year and next year double champion."

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia Dos peleas este año y el año que viene doble campeón Dos peleas este año y el año que viene doble campeón 💯👑

'El Matador' announced his plans for an ambitious future after news around rival Paddy Pimblett's octagon return against Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London card broke out.

Pimblett was called out for a fight by Topuria following a viral hotel altercation between the two earlier this year.

What's next for Ilia Topuria in the UFC?

The sky is the limit for Ilia Topuria, who boasts a perfect 12-0 record in MMA and holds three consecutive knockouts in his last three bouts. The undefeated prospect has competed at 145 pounds for most of his career, but hasn’t ruled out fights at lightweight.

Topuria stepped up to 155-pound in his last UFC appearance where he knocked out Jai Herbert in the second round at the UFC London event in March. However, the Georgian is expected to move back down to 145lbs for his next promotional outing. There have been rumors suggesting that the UFC is working on a matchup between Topuria and UFC veteran Edson Barboza.

The news was also reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on his Substack. Here's what Helwani wrote:

"UFC is talking about booking Ilia Topuria vs. Edson Barboza next, I'm told. Not finalized yet!"

A clash between the two featherweights will certainly be an intriguing one for the fans. The matchup will also present a great opportunity for the Brazilian to make a strong comeback after a recent rough patch in his career.

Barboza has struggled for consistency in the past few years going 3-7 in his last ten UFC bouts. The 36-year-old is coming off back-to-back losses in the promotion, dropping a unanimous decision to Bryce Mitchell in March. Prior to that defeat, Barboza was dispatched via third-round TKO by Giga Chikadze last August.

