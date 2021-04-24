Improper 12! Conor McGregor lookalike who impersonated him sent to jail for selling drugs

Conor McGregor has encountered a slew of bizarre incidents over the years. They have often made him the center of attention. Such was the case in a strange occurrence that took place yesterday in Surrey, England. McGregor once again made headlines, only the Irishman had nothing to do with it.

Mark Nye, a 34-year-old drug dealer who bears a strong facial resemblance to Conor McGregor, was recently sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. Nye has pleaded guilty to the charge of supplying class A drugs.

When the Surrey police officials stopped him while he was driving, Nye identified himself as 'Conor'. To boost his drug dealings, he also possessed tons of business cards that read 'McGregor Enterprise'. On Facebook, Surrey police wrote:

"A drug dealer who tried to impersonate a famous MMA fighter has been sentenced to 2 years and 9 months behind bars. Mark Nye, 34, of Yeoman Drive in Stanwell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs; driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. Mark was stopped by officers in Stanwell on 11 February and was detained after trying to discard class A drugs and the two mobile phones he had on him. Mark gave officers false details upon being stopped, telling officers his name was ‘Connor’".

Below is a post uploaded by Surrey Police on Facebook. Here, they provide a detailed story about Mark Nye:

Conor McGregor, however, has had his fair of legal troubles as well. 'The Notorious One' was sentenced to jail in March 2019 on charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief. He was released a few hours later.

The 33-year-old was arrested once again in September 2020 on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. After a lengthy interrogation, McGregor was released from jail without charge.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. He will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight. The lightweights have fought each other twice before, most recently at UFC 257, where Poirier beat McGregor in the second round.

Conor McGregor has vowed to make a strong comeback at UFC 264 following the crushing defeat at the hands of Poirier. The former two-division champion claimed he is ready to 'adjust and absolutely destroy' Poirier, which will put an end to their rivalry.