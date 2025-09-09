"In the military we do that a lot" - Benoit Saint Denis breaks down firearm-inspired celebration vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

Benoit Saint Denis stole the show at UFC Paris by submitting surging contender Mauricio Ruffy with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their co-main event clash.

The finish came after a well-timed entry for a takedown from the Frenchman. Saint Denis dragged the fight to the mat, climbed onto the back, and tightened a choke that left Ruffy with no choice but to submit at 2:56 of the second round.

What stood out just as much as the finish was the celebration. Saint Denis stared straight into the camera and mimed a rifle. Later, he explained it mirrored transition drills he learned during his service in the French military.

Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Saint Denis said:

“It’s a transition we do a lot. You shoot with your AR-15, and then you transition to your Glock. It’s just basic tactical stuff you train when you are in the military. It was a moment of joy, and I let it go. Yeah, it was a little wink to my friends and colleagues from the military. In the military, we do that a lot. That’s all it was.”

He also spoke about the experience fighting in front of the home crowd at UFC Paris, stating:

“I’m really blessed to fight here every year. The crowd is crazy. It’s the same spirit you see when PSG [Paris Saint-Germain ] play in the Champions League or when France is playing rugby or football. The French crowd is very passionate and very demanding.”

Check out Benoit Saint Denis' comments below (16:15):

Benoit Saint Denis responds to Islam Makhachev mocking Mauricio Ruffy after the loss

Benoit Saint Denis added another highlight to his resume at UFC Paris with a second-round submission win over Mauricio Ruffy. The performance seemingly exposed Ruffy’s grappling gaps, leading Islam Makhachev to post a pointed message.

He suggested that the Brazilian has "zero grappling" skills and should focus on training rather than talking. While many saw the criticism as blunt, Saint Denis chose to frame the outcome differently. Speaking in the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, he said:

“You don’t get to number 15 in this weight class without skill. Mauricio is a good fighter. The fight went my way because I worked very hard to get those positions, and I have been getting better. It’s a fight with me that makes you look like that.”

