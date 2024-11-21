In Photos: From hitting pads to MSG backstage, Jon Jones shares best moments from UFC 309 fight week

UFC 309 couldn't have gone any better for Jon Jones, and it is clear from the event lead-up, of which he shared pictures on his Instagram account. He successfully defended his heavyweight title for the first time with an emphatic third-round TKO of fellow all-time great Stipe Miocic.

Some of the snaps 'Bones' uploaded to his page revealed how extensive his team was, with longtime coach Greg Jackson appearing alongside Brazilian jiu-jitsu GOAT Gordon Ryan and Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Gable Stevenson.

Check out some of Jon Jones' photos below:

Jones' UFC 309 photo collage

While Jones was certainly pleased with the outcome of his bout with Miocic, now the shadow of the UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, looms large over his future. It is the matchup most demanded by fans, with the MMA world clamoring to see if Aspinall is indeed the one to beat Jones.

Jones is less than interested, only entertaining the bout if paid a hefty amount of money by the UFC. So, for now, he is likely content to pat himself on the back for his UFC 309 exploits.

UFC CEO Dana White, though, has been adamant that 'Bones' will ultimately face Aspinall, even claiming that he would push for the bout in the face of Jones' ongoing demand to face the likes of Alex Pereira, who currently reigns as the light heavyweight champion a division below.

Jon Jones authored one of his easiest performances at UFC 309

Despite the swelling under his right eye, Jon Jones' performance at UFC 309 was nearly flawless. Save for a few punches, Stipe Miocic could barely touch him. Instead, he was outgunned and outskilled, with Jones outwrestling and demolishing him on the ground.

Check out Jon Jones TKO'ing Stipe Miocic:

More lopsided was the fact that Jones, who isn't known for his punching power, rocked Miocic with a right hand and ultimately folded him with a spinning back-kick to the body for the TKO win.

