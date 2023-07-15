Insane statistic points towards existence of a 'Jon Jones curse' in the UFC light heavyweight division

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Before capturing the heavyweight crown earlier this year, Jones reigned supreme in the light-heavyweight category for years.

A statistic posted by @OvinVithanage on social media presents proof of a bizarre Jon Jones curse at the 205 pounds division. The post points out that all opponents except Daniel Cormier, whom Jones has fought since being stripped of the light heavyweight title in 2015, have seen a significant downfall in their careers.

Ovince Saint Preux has gone 7-9 since facing Jones, three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson has gone 3-6, Anthony Smith 4-4, Thiago Santos 1-4-1, and Dominick Reyes 0-3.

Jon Jones' pro record stands at 27-1 with one NC (no contest). His only loss came via disqualification owing to illegal elbows against Matt Hammil at The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale in 2009.

Even capturing the elusive heavyweight gold hasn't quelled the fire in the American. Later this November at UFC 295, he is scheduled to face widely regarded heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic in his first title defense.

Miocic has had one of UFC's most dominant heavyweight reigns, with four title defenses. The 40-year-old holds an impeccable pro record of 20-4 and wins against legendary names, including former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic predicts knockout against Jon Jones

Although none of Jon Jones' past opponents have managed to get a win over him, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes that he is going to be the one to finally dethrone the formidable fighter.

During a recent episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast on YouTube, Miocic predicted that he will finish the reigning heavyweight champion when they share the octagon in November. The 40-year-old laid out his plans for the upcoming fight, saying:

"You know I'm training my a** off... and coming in ready to go and walk out, champ. He is telling me he is going to finish me before the championship rounds. It's funny, but it's not going to happen. I see it going the other way, I'm definitely going to finish him. If he, for some reason, takes me down, I'm going to get back up, I'm not going to stay on the ground."

