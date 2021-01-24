Is Conor McGregor retiring after UFC 257 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

According to Conor McGregor's post-fight interview, "The Notorious One" has no plans of retiring from the UFC at the moment. He has told Jon Anik that he intends to compete again in 2021.

After a shocking defeat to Dustin Poirier at their rematch at UFC 257 main event, the speculation whether Conor McGregor could be hanging up his gloves arose. But the Irishman, a former UFC double-champion, guaranteed that he wants competition.

A heavy favorite over Poirier, Conor McGregor suffered an unexpected setback when "The Diamond" knocked him out in the middle of the second round after a sequence of well-connected punches to Conor McGregor's head.

Conor McGregor has voiced his dissatisfaction with the UFC for not giving him enough competition in recent interviews ahead of tonight's bout. After acknowledging Poirier's competence, the Irishman claimed he's looking forward to the next challenge:

"I have to dust it off and come back. And that's what I will do," Conor McGregor told Anik. "You don't get away with being inactive in this business."

"I have to dust it off and come back. And that's what I will do," Conor McGregor told Anik. "You don't get away with being inactive in this business."

“You don’t get away with being inactive in this business”



"You don't get away with being inactive in this business"

- Conor McGregor says they'll go again #UFC257

With only two fights in the last four years, Conor McGregor expects that 2021 will be the year that he will put himself back into the UFC lightweight championship race.

As for Poirier, it is plausible to believe that the UFC will offer him a title fight with Michael Chandler - who made his debut at tonight's co-main event with a TKO win over Dan Hooker. Unless, of course, retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not decide to resume his career.

How many times has Conor McGregor lost in the UFC?

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

With tonight's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor has been defeated three times in his UFC career.

His first failure came against Nate Diaz right after Conor McGregor became the UFC featherweight champion. For many, it was a reckless move since he went from competing at 145 lb to the 170 lb weight class in under four months.

However, in the same year, "The Notorious One" recovered and beat Diaz in their rematch. Conor McGregor talked about his intention of completing the fight trilogy in case Diaz decides to compete at the 155 lb weight class.

The second defeat happened in Conor McGregor's title fight against unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The build-up and the aftermath of the bout became UFC's most infamous moment, with the two athletes producing numerous controversial moments.