Is Conor McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey available in the UK?

Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve Irish Whisky will be available in the United Kingdom very soon. McGregor has agreed an exclusive deal with the supermarket chain Morrisons inc. to sell the liquid in his neighboring island country.

Proper Twelve has been made available in the majority of Morrisons' stores from February 17, 2021 and will be available for an online purchase from May.

Proper No. Twelve Whiskey marked Conor McGregor's entry into business ventures outside of prize fighting and it has an interesting inception story. In the post-fight press conference of his boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor hinted at venturing into the Whiskey business when he showed up with a glass and made an interesting statement.

"Hello everyboy. I put my Whiskey down. Notorious Irish Whiskey. Coming soon," Conor McGregor said.

McGregor went through the entire press conference holding on to the glass of Whisky and used the phrase 'Notorious Irish Whiskey' multiple times. It was the smartest move the Irishman could've pulled off to generate interest in his venture on the biggest stage of his fighting career but the brand took another year to launch, albeit with a different name.

Launched in September 2018 in Ireland and the USA ahead of Conor McGregor's much awaited comeback to MMA, Proper Twelve quickly emerged as a serious challenger to the leading industry brand Jameson. It was reported that Irish Whiskey sales crossed the $1 billion benchmark for sales in USA for the first time ever in 2018, courtesy of Proper Twelve. The brand has also been an official sponsor of many combat sports events, including UFC 229.

Proper Twelve was the official sponsor of second boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

What does the name Proper Twelve mean for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor maintained the stand that his whiskey was a proper Irish Whiskey since the very beginning of the venture and that is where 'Proper' in the brand name comes from. Conor McGregor spent his childhood in the Crumlin suburb of Dublin, Ireland. The suburb is a part of the Dublin 12 postal district and the 'Twelve' in the brand name stands for just that.

During the launch of Proper Twelve, Conor McGregor shared his account of the inception of this name.

“I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight. It made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown," Conor McGregor said.

Conor McGregor bought the Lamobrghini Tecnomar motor yacht in October 2020 and bought the 12th piece among the only 63 that Lamborghini will make of the model to honour his Whiskey brand and the town he grew up in.