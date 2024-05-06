Is Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 4? Weight class, ratings, and other specifications

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Nurmagomedov made his professional MMA debut in Sept. 2008 and had his first UFC fight in Jan. 2012. He amassed a professional MMA record of 29-0, going 13-0 in the UFC organization.

Nurmagomedov's final MMA bout witnessed him enter UFC 254 (Oct. 2020) as the UFC lightweight champion and take on then-interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification clash. 'The Eagle' defeated Gaethje via second-round submission, unified the titles, and notched up his third successful defense of the lightweight belt.

The Dagestan native announced his retirement from MMA during his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 254. His father, legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. 'The Eagle' revealed that his mother didn't want him to continue competing in MMA after his father's passing, which is why he fought one last time in Oct. 2020 and then retired.

That said, Nurmagomedov, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022, is still beheld as a prominent figure in the UFC. The grappling savant is notably accorded considerable importance in the UFC's programming, even in the UFC-based video games.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 4?

The UFC 4 (i.e., EA Sports UFC 4) video game marked the fourth installment in the UFC-based video game series created by EA Sports in collaboration with the UFC organization. The fourth EA Sports UFC video game was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on Aug. 14, 2020.

Its cover stars were the UFC's inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and then-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The game had over 200 unique fighters, besides allowing gamers to choose alternate versions of around 80-plus fighters. The fights could be contested in the octagon or in a 'Kumite'/'Backyard' setting.

The UFC 4 game boasted single-player and multi-player options. It also had a career mode, in which gamers could have their chosen character hone their boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and other skills. As for the game's combat system, the striking, submissions, and other mechanics earned praise and criticism in equal measure.

Intriguingly, around Oct. 2021, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's training partner Islam Makhachev's first-round submission win against Dan Hooker at UFC 267, the UFC 4 game witnessed the addition of a few legendary fighters' prime versions, titled 'Prime Icons.'

The legends were former UFC middleweight champions Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, kickboxing and MMA legend Alistair Overeem, former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As reported by entertainment.ie, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov were added as lightweights to the UFC 4 roster, with outstanding fighter stats.

Makhachev was a four-star fighter -- with a four-star health rating, four-star striking, and four-and-a-half-star grappling. Khabib Nurmagomedov's 'Prime Icons' version was a five-star fighter -- with a four-and-a-half star health rating, four-star striking, and five-star grappling.