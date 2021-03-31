Is the legendary Mike Tyson still boxing?

Mike Tyson looks like he might continue with his boxing career based on his last outing against Roy Jones Jr. There is also another upcoming fight in the talks. After almost a 15 year interval, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. for an eight-round exhibition match at the Staples Center.

Mike Tyson showed signs of his earlier aggression when he hurt Jones with a live shot in the second round. Jones would frequently engage Tyson in a clinch to ride out the rest of the fight without suffering much damage. Although Mike Tyson did not knockout his opponent, he was happy with the fight ending in a draw as he had entertained the audience.

Mike Tyson's next likely opponent

Evander Holyfield called out Mike Tyson after his last outing against Roy Jones Jr. The two previously faced each other in spectacular battles in 1996 and 1997, the second of which is infamously known for Mike Tyson literally taking a bite off Holyfield's ear.

While a multi-million dollar trilogy fight between the two at the Hard Rock Stadium has been in the works for some time now, Holyfield's team revealed that the fight could be off due to Tyson's disinterest. Alongside a lengthy statement released on the issue, Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence said:

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers. We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Evander Holyfield soon followed up the claims with a message over Instagram. The legendary champion wrote:

"Looks like my dance partner Mike Tyson is a no show for the last dance. You know where I’m at if you change your mind."

However, Mike Tyson immediately denied these reports and confirmed his plans to kick off Memorial Day. Tyson said over Instagram Live:

"I just want everybody to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that. And he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man. And, listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29th.”

Since then, Mike Tyson's representatives have informed TMZ that the two camps are far apart at the negotiating table and Tyson 'misspoke' while confirming his interest in the fight.