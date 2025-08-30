Islam Makhachev's coach insists Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu is not "black and white": “They wanted the publicity” 

Javier Mendez, longtime coach of Islam Makhachev, believes the controversy around Raja Jackson’s violent attack at KnokX Pro Wrestling deserves a closer look.

Jackson, the son of UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, is under police investigation for slamming wrestler Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith and punching him repeatedly during a live event in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

The incident left Smith hospitalized with facial fractures and missing teeth. Mendez agreed that Raja’s use of force went far beyond any acceptable limit. He also noted that multiple wrestlers tried to restrain him during the process.

However, Mendez questioned whether Smith had provoked the confrontation for attention. He referenced the videos of the pro wrestler striking Raja with a drink can backstage before the match.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Javier & Mo Show, Mendez said:

"What happened was not right. That the wrestler, in my opinion, from what I saw, looks like the cameras were rolling. He took an opportunity to get camera time. So, who knows what he was thinking? Maybe, well, this is 'Rampage's son. Let me get some play here and blah blah blah. Let's get it going like that. It could possibly be one of those scenarios, too. You could look at it that way. Also, there are a lot of ways this thing could be chopped up... It's playing black and white. The only thing that's black and white is his excessive force after the opponent was subdued. Excessive."

He added:

"There were some wrestlers instigating. And I saw like 16 minutes of this thing. I only watched like three or four minutes and I saw all I needed to see. It wasn't all just him. It was not all just him. They wanted the publicity, too. So, they kind of egged it on themselves. I'm telling you, if you watch the part I saw, you're going to see a lot more than just him being what they perceive as a dumbass because he, I think, was just innocent. But what he did do was excessive. You know, that's what my opinion is from what I saw."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (6:55):

Islam Makhachev’s coach blames organization for role in Raja Jackson incident

Javier Mendez placed part of the responsibility for the Raja Jackson controversy on the organizers of the KnokX Pro Wrestling event. He argued that Jackson, an MMA fighter with no wrestling training, should never have been placed in an unscripted role inside the ring.

According to Mendez, the promotion failed to provide guidance, a script, or basic preparation. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of the podcast, he said:

"The organization should not have put him in a situation where he's not trained to be involved in. So, they're partly to blame, too. You can't just put it all on him. If you're the organization, you're the organization. Okay? You're throwing an event. You're perceived as the professionals. He's not a wrestler. He's not trained as a wrestler. So, you put an MMA fighter in a wrestling situation. Don't even give him a script. Don't even show him how to do these things properly. He probably has never even practiced this."

