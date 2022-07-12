Israel Adesanya displaying level of brilliance that even fellow fighters "don't understand", says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has never tried to hide the fact that he's a massive fan of Israel Adesanya. The former UFC title challenger has been outspoken in his admiration for the promotion's current middleweight king.

'The Last Stylebender' recently came under fire from fans and even some fellow fighters for his performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. Although Adesanya dominated the fight and won via unanimous decision, many felt let down after the 185lb champion promised to "show off" and make Cannonier "look easy."

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA Post #UFC276 , Israel Adesanya has the second lowest UFC finishing rate amongst the current champions with Carla Esparza the only fighter below Stylebender. Post #UFC276, Israel Adesanya has the second lowest UFC finishing rate amongst the current champions with Carla Esparza the only fighter below Stylebender. https://t.co/Ck0OW3fc1c

In an episode of his YouTube series Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen slammed fans for slandering the champion. If that wasn't enough, 'The American Gangster' pointed out that a lot of criticism came from where he didn't expect it - fellow fighters. According to Sonnen, this could be because even these fellow fighters aren't able to comprehend the things Israel Adesanya is doing inside the octagon:

"There seems to be a chorus even coming from the smart marks in the cheap seats, the guys that are supposed to know. The guys in the back, fellow fighters, there seems to be this chorus about Adesanya in the way that he's managing a match. As opposed to trying to finish that he's trying to get to the decision.

I would argue for you that even the smart marks, even the boys in the back, even the fellow fighters, there's a level of brilliance that Adesanya's doing that even they don't understand. I would argue that for you."

Watch the segment below:

Israel Adesanya could be en route to his toughest test in the UFC

The Nigerian-born Kiwi champion made a name for himself amongst MMA fans through his impeccable striking, which comes to him naturally owing to his extensive kickboxing background.

Israel Adesanya has had over a hundred professional fights in his life across three different sports and has only been knocked out once. The man to do it was Alex Pereira, the Brazilian middleweight who beat Sean Strickland at UFC 276. Although he's only had three fights in the UFC, he could be Adesanya's next opponent.

Although Adesanya is sure he was winning their fight until he got knocked out, Alex Pereira is a very intimidating fighter. 'Poatan' is such an immensely hard hitter that Joe Rogan even claimed the Brazilian feels like he's made out of mahogany.

Listen to Joe Rogan hype Alex Pereira below:

Always up for a challenge, Israel Adesanya called out Alex Pereira after his win over Jared Cannonier. The champion recently stated that he has begun talks with the UFC for the fight and even has a date in mind. If and when this fight comes to fruition, it will not just be one of the promotion's most anticipated bouts but arguably the toughest test for Adesanya inside the octagon.

To have fought over a hundred times and then stand face-to-face with the only man to have knocked you out is bound to put some pressure on an athlete. However, 'The Last Stylebender' has repeatedly proved that he thrives under pressure and loves to prove the naysayers wrong. This fight will be one for the ages.

Watch Israel Adesanya call out Alex Pereira below:

