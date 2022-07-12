"Great athlete, s*** human" - Israel Adesanya reveals how another actor bad mouthed him after the Paulo Costa fight while talking about Chris Pratt's criticism

Israel Adesanya got a lot of criticism from the public following his less-than-exciting UFC 276 win over Jared Cannonier, including some from Jurassic World star Chris Pratt. It turns out it's not the first time a Hollywood star has flamed the middleweight champion.

In a lengthy new interview shared through his own YouTube channel, Adesanya recalls the last time he ended up being dissed by an actor. He said:

"When I f***ed up Costa, I got criticized by another actor. I f***ed up Costa, but yet again, he criticized me ... 'Great athlete, s*** human' or whatever he said, I can't remember. I'm not doing this for anyone, you can't make anyone happy. It's not even the s*** like, again, they'd never say this to my face."

"These are people who play, act, as heroes. They act as tough guys. I'm not an actor, I don't act. I am. So ... there's a big difference. I think it's because it was public as well. I don't care if you have the opinion. Okay cool, keep it to yourself, keep it among your friends. But when you come out publicly to say that it's like yo, you want smoke? You want fire?"

It's unclear which actor Israel Adesanya is referring to that criticized him following the Costa fight.

Adesanya's performance against Paulo Costa was exciting and featured a highlight reel TKO. 'The Last Stylebender' still generated controversy, though, for humping Costa following the stoppage and breakdancing next to his defeated opponent.

Chris Pratt apologizes to Israel Adesanya for "pitter patter" comments

Following UFC 276, Chris Pratt turned up on the ESPN post-fight show and shared his thoughts on the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier fight. He said:

"I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor, man. But I’m not a fan of coming out with all that talk and then putting on a little bit of pitter patter. I’m like ‘Come on, man! Cash on that!’ You gotta cash that promise of being so bad ass."

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning.I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning. 😊I’m the man. You’re just some fan. https://t.co/FNQx9tQHvY

After Adesanya fired back over social media, Pratt apologized, writing:

"You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt 🏻 @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️

As Adesanya warned, public figures shouldn't start fires if they don't want smoke from him.

