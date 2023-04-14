Israel Adesanya defeated his longtime rival Alex Pereira in their fourth combat sports meeting via an incredible second-round knockout at UFC 287. It seems the Nigerian-born Kiwi is not done celebrating his massive victory and recently went on a Twitter spree, reacting to fan-made edits and retweeting related content.

Considering the pressure of going into a title fight against an opponent who held three previous wins over him across kickboxing and MMA, Adesanya showed immense heart as he overcame his personal boogeyman to reclaim the middleweight title.

Unsurprisingly, 'The Last Stylebender' is exercising his bragging rights and recently quote-tweeted some fan-made video edits of his knockout. One such edit referenced Adesanya's chilling "leave you frozen like Elsa" warning to Pereira before their first MMA fight. He captioned the retweet:

"Life is just one big cartoon. I’m the main character."

In another re-tweet, Israel Adesanya posted an edit of his post-fight octagon speech at UFC 287 with some motivational music in the background. He captioned it:

"Earth. You can do it... I believe in you."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Earth.

You can do it…I believe in you!! ‍ Earth.You can do it…I believe in you!! 👽🌍 Earth.You can do it…I believe in you!! ❤️‍🔥✨ https://t.co/sc1wi8LgQ4

He reposted a reaction video with the caption:

"Loving these. Whether you’re for me or against me. It’s all about passion, I appreciate passion."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Whether you’re for me or against me. It’s all about passion, I appreciate passion. Loving theseWhether you’re for me or against me. It’s all about passion, I appreciate passion. Loving these 💖Whether you’re for me or against me. It’s all about passion, I appreciate passion. https://t.co/HaPZKUYvnC

In one tweet, Israel Adesanya urged his fans to fortify their minds, writing:

"Fortify your mind better than you fortify your forts in #Fortnite..."

Check out more tweets from 'The Last Stylebender' below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Y’all know I got time today, tomorrow and the next day and the next day… Y’all know I got time today, tomorrow and the next day and the next day… https://t.co/eodsf2uFgt

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: 'The Last Stylebender' wishes "good luck" to 'Poatan's next opponent

After Israel Adesanya's victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, many within the MMA community pondered upon the possibility of a fifth meeting between the two rivals. However, it appears that 'The Last Stylebender' is more than happy to enjoy his victory and relax for now.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Adesanya watched his title fight back and reacted to the events of UFC 287. He also shared some words of advice for Pereira's next opponent and wished them luck, saying:

"He's got a big head bro, big features, long legs. His hips are where my abdomen is. Good luck to the next motherf***ker fighting this guy. They’re gonna see how ‘easy’ it is. Take him down. That’s like the best thing you can do. But if you want to stand with this guy, f***** good luck. You’re gonna need it."

Israel Adesanya further described 'Poatan's unique frame as "built for fighting" and speculated on Pereira's ancestors being giants.

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (1:10):

Poll : 0 votes