Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz date: When will 'The Last Stylebender' fight for the UFC light heavyweight title?

Israel Adesanya will fight Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title on March 6, 2021.

The contest will headline UFC 259 a little more than one month from now. UFC president Dana White has recently revealed the venue of the pay-per-view to be UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. After going through more or less all the top names in the UFC middleweight roster, Israel Adesanya will be moving up a weight class to challenge for the 205-pounds belt at UFC 259.

UFC 259 already promises to be a blockbuster with three title fights confirmed for the night.

Three title fights booked for UFC 259

Other than the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz superfight as the main event, UFC 259 will also feature a women's featherweight and men's bantamweight championship bouts.

Women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 145-pounds belt against Megan Anderson in the co-main event of the card. The fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 256 but was canceled after Amanda Nunes had to pull out due to an illness.

In the other title fight, Aljamain Sterling will challenge Petr Yan for the bantamweight title. This fight was also set to take place at UFC 256, but this one was canceled because of visa issues.

In other fights on the card, former title challenger Joseph Benavidez will fight Askar Askarov in a flyweight bout, Dominick Cruz will face Casey Kenney in a bantamweight contest, and Islam Makhachev will go up against Drew Dober at lightweight.

Advertisement

ICYMI: March 6th is a can't miss Saturday night 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ECZEaQpvFc — UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2021

Israel Adesanya aiming to be champ-champ

After amassing a clean 9-0 record in UFC at middleweight, Israel Adesanya is now aiming to claim the top spot in the division above as well. If 'The Last Stylebender' succeeds in defeating the light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, he will become only the fifth fighter in the history of UFC to be a champ-champ.

Conor McGregor was the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Following him, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo have also achieved the feat. Nunes is the only one who has to date held on to both her championship belts.

Israel Adesanya is eyeing to be the next one to join the elite group by running through Jan Blachowicz - a plan that Dana White wholeheartedly supports. During a UFC 257 fight week interview with BT Sport, the UFC president shared that Israel Adesanya was planning to be the "best ever to do it" and he loved the plan he has up his sleeve.