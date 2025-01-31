Israel Adesanya wants Jonathan Majors to get a second chance as Marvel supervillain Kang after assault case: "He should also play Francis Ngannou"

Israel Adesanya has chimed in on the discussions regarding Jonathan Majors' professional pursuits in the wake of his assault case. 'The Last Stylebender' lent his support to Majors, suggesting that he deserves a second chance.

He even opined that the actor should portray the role of Francis Ngannou in the latter's potential biopic.

Hollywood star Jonathan Majors was reportedly involved in an incident with his then-partner/girlfriend, British-Kurdish actor and dancer Grace Jabbari, in March 2023. Majors was arrested and found himself embroiled in a legal dispute against Jabbari.

As reported by CNN, Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment. Meanwhile, Jabbari was later arrested, suspected of assault and criminal mischief, in relation to the same case that October.

However, the Manhattan DA didn't prosecute the case against her, owing to a lack of prosecutorial merit.

Majors essayed the role of 'Kang the Conqueror' in the 'Loki' series and other projects in the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU). Accused of committing domestic violence against Jabbari, Majors maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Nevertheless, per The Guardian in Dec. 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Jabbari and dropped by Marvel from their projects. Per CBS News, he was convicted of a misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation charge.

In Nov. 2024, People reported that Jabbari dropped her separate assault and defamation lawsuit against Majors.

Certain sections of the socio-political realm have time and again underscored that alleged perpetrators of domestic violence mustn't be platformed by letting them star in top-tier Hollywood presentations.

Also, citing Majors' aforementioned conviction, for which he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program and probation, many argued that he shouldn't be given the Marvel role.

Combat sports megastar Israel Adesanya has now taken to X and weighed in on the debate about whether Majors deserves a second chance to portray the role of 'Kang the Conqueror.'

Supporting Majors, Adesanya indicated that the 35-year-old American actor could even play the role of ex-UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL star, Francis Ngannou. 'The Last Stylebender' wrote:

"Yes, all he did was protect himself. He should and he should also play @francis_ngannou in his biopic!"

UFC great Israel Adesanya was reportedly sued by his ex-partner

Jonathan Majors' bodybuilding-themed movie, 'Magazine Dreams,' is expected to be released on March 21, 2025. He'd reportedly lost various projects after the assault conviction and lawsuits he faced against his ex-partner.

In 2024, The New York Times highlighted that two more women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, accused Majors of emotional and physical abuse. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya too faced a lawsuit from an ex-partner in 2023.

The kickboxing veteran and MMA legend was reportedly sued by his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, in 2023. Israel Adesanya alluded to it in various social media posts.

The consensus was that Powdrell was taking him to court and purportedly demanding half his wealth. Regardless, Adesanya lambasted her on social media and implied he wouldn't oblige to her demand.

As of late, Israel Adesanya has been working toward making a triumphant return to the octagon. On the first two-fight losing streak of his MMA career, the Nigeria-born Kiwi is currently booked to fight rising star Nassourdine Imavov in a highly-anticipated middleweight showdown at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, 2025.

