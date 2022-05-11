Israel Adesanya wants to know if anything changed since Elon Musk took over Twitter

Israel Adesanya has asked his Twitter followers if anything has changed on the platform since Elon Musk acquired it.

According to Forbes Magazine, Musk is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $273.6 billion. He recently struck a deal to acquire Twitter for a reported $44 billion in April, with the promise to bring true free speech back to the platform.

The UFC middleweight champion recently put out a post and asked his followers if there had been any major changes to the social networking site since the takeover:

"Anything changed since [Elon Musk] bought Twitter? Show me something..."

It has been less than a month since the Twitter board reportedly agreed to Elon Musk's offer. The billionaire entrepreneur has spoken very publicly about the changes he'd like to bring to the platform.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy. and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated... I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithims open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forwstd to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

It seems as though Musk has big plans for the future of Twitter. However, it may take some time before Israel Adesanya and other users will see any major changes.

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier confirmed for UFC 276

Middleweight fight fans can finally get excited as Israel Adesanya versus Jared Cannonier has been officially confirmed.

Both men have admitted that they wanted to fight each other and that it was going to happen. However, it was only recently that their middleweight title fight was given a date – July 2 at UFC 276.

After clearing almost all of the middleweight division, there was speculation about who would be next for the champion. The No.1-ranked middleweight remains Robert Whittaker, whom 'The Last Stylebender' has defeated twice.

Adesanya had previously stated that he was willing to give 'Killa Gorilla' the next title shot if he could defeat 'The Reaper'. Cannonier ultimately came up short against Whittaker. However, the Texas native has turned his fortunes around and is now on an impressive two-fight winning streak that Adesanya accepts is enough for a title fight.

"Fight in June. Fight Jared in June... I look forward to that fight and I like that fresh meat."

Back in February, Israel Adesanya confirmed his desire to fight Cannonier. Fight fans had to wait until last week for the official announcement by the UFC.

Watch Israel Adesanya admit in February that he wanted to fight Jared Cannonier:

Edited by Aziel Karthak