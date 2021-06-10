Israel Adesanya has a YouTube channel idea for Paulo Costa if he wants to take Dana White's advice

Israel Adesanya has his own unique style of trash-talking that often involves a lot of subtle throwbacks and puns.

On Wednesday, the UFC middleweight champion fired a similar shot at his former rival Paulo Costa in an interview with TheMacLife's Oscar Willis. 'The Last Stylebender' was asked if Paulo Costa was to own a YouTube channel, what it would be about:

"Wine tasting," Israel Adesanya answered.

The question was asked based on what Dana White said the day before about Paulo Costa's comments on inadequate compensation. After pulling out of the August 21 UFC Fight Night card where he was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa took to Twitter for a higher pay from the UFC.

He has also tweeted that anything less than $350,000 is a "joke", implying that the promotion offered him less than that to fight Jared Cannonier.

Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

The UFC president responded to that in an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter and said that Paulo Costa should have started a YouTube channel if he wanted to make money like YouTubers are currently making in the celebrity boxing scene:

"He doesn't have to fight. No problem, don't fight. You should've started a YouTube channel when you were f***ing 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight on Saturday night. But you didn't. You're not a f***ing YouTuber, you are a fighter, and this is what you do for a living," Dana White said.

Dana White on Paulo Costa's recent tweets: "You should've started a YouTube channel when you were f****** 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight"



Full interview: https://t.co/rk4yQid8to pic.twitter.com/i0VFy2QrzI — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2021

But Paulo Costa has not backed down.

Many amazing fans of MMA comes to me in multiple places and saying; “We hope see you fighting soon when you come back?”I really feels bad for them,Unfortunately I wont make bigs show to get same payment as unranked fighters. No make sense.

After all I still training and sharp pic.twitter.com/fpOtL3CqyM — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 9, 2021

Israel Adesanya made fun of Paulo Costa's blunder ahead of UFC 253

In what might have been the gravest mistake of Paulo Costa's entire mixed martial arts career, the Brazilian fighter consumed a full bottle of wine the night before he fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 for the middleweight title. Israel Adesanya won the bout via TKO in the second round.

Paulo Costa admitted to the mistake on his YouTube channel and explained what exactly happened on the eve of the fight:

"A detail of something for this fight that has never happened with me before: I fought [Adesanya] kind of half-drunk, maybe. Hungover. I couldn't sleep the night before because of my leg cramps, and the fight was at 9 am there, so we had to get up at 5 am. The UFC asks us to wake up at that time so we can stretch, warm-up, and get ready for the fight," Paulo Costa stated.

The revelation gave birth to endless memes on the internet. Israel Adesanya, being extremely well-acquainted with the modern-day social media meme culture, did not waste the opportunity either.

His answer on TheMacLife's interview was simply a throwback to the incident.

