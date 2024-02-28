"It was just wow" - Michael 'Venom' Page equates joining UFC and using its facilities to being a new Manchester United player

Michael 'Venom' Page has spoken about entering the UFC and accessing its facilities, likening the experience to that of a new Manchester United player.

After months of anticipation, Page officially inked a deal with the UFC and is set to step into the octagon for the first time against Kevin Holland in a welterweight showdown at UFC 299.

The third pay-per-view event of 2024 is scheduled for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

As a member of the world's premier MMA organization, the 36-year-old Brit enjoys exclusive access to the top-tier amenities offered by the UFC Performance Institute, a privilege he holds in high regard.

During a recent interview with combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, 'Venom' equated the amenities offered by the UFC to the top-notch facilities enjoyed by Manchester United players:

"Unbelievable. It's like it genuinely was like... I'm a new player, I just being signed into a club, let's just say Man United. Just being signed to a club and then they're taking me around their facilities. And it was just wow! Like, this is what is available for you on tap where in this sport that just didn't exist."

The former Bellator sensation is renowned for his exceptional striking prowess and mastery of kickboxing. He boasts an impressive professional record of 21-2, with 13 wins secured via KO or TKO.

Page is coming off a quick 26-second leg kick knockout against Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 last March.

Michael 'Venom' Page credits character development to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Michael 'Venom' Page attributed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with shaping his character's development.

During his interview with TNT Sports in December, Page was questioned about the genesis of his distinctive cage style, whether it reflected his natural demeanor or was a conscious decision. He replied:

"It's definitely a conscious decision. And it is more so, before my first fight, I was thinking about this for hours and hours and literally watched hours and hours of Dwayne Johnson because him as 'The Rock', for me, was like... he's unrivaled in regard to that crowd, he has the crowd in his hands. I was like, I'm going to look after some of the stuff he does and adopt it for myself."

