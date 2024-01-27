"It was a perfect opportunity" - Undefeated Russian PFL star shares how Khabib Nurmagomedov "helped me become who I am"

An unbeaten Russian MMA stalwart has credited Khabib Nurmagomedov for helping him accomplish his career goals. Nurmagomedov, a former UFC lightweight champion, retired from MMA in October 2020.

Over the years, Nurmagomedov has helped a number of fellow Dagestani fighters learn the ropes of mixed martial arts. That includes helping his childhood friend, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, ascend the MMA food chain and capture UFC gold.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, undefeated MMA star Murad Ramazanov recently opened up about his career and move from One Championship to the PFL MMA organization. Ramazanov, who signed with the PFL in December 2023, is heralded among the most highly skilled prospects in MMA today.

Communicating via a Russian translator, Ramazanov suggested that he trained in Greco-Roman wrestling and eventually took up MMA to become capable of defending himself. He was eventually familiarized with chokeholds and other maneuvers.

Hailing from Dagestan, akin to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, he was given the opportunity to train alongside 'The Eagle' before the latter's rise in the MMA dominion.

Referring to his time at Nurmagomedov's fight camp as a "great motivation," he expounded upon how it helped carve his career as a successful MMA fighter. The 28-year-old implied that learning to focus optimally was the most significant teaching he imbibed at the gym. Ramazanov stated:

"Khabib was getting in his prime. I was fully aware he is one of the best. I’m lucky to train with people like him. Every day I was training, making sure not to miss any submission. I was trying to be perfect with everything. It was a perfect opportunity to learn as much as I can and improve myself. I was learning from that and getting a lot of motivation. I’m very thankful that I ended up training with them. These guys helped me become who I am."

Besides, Ramazanov indicated that he moved from ONE Championship to the PFL as he was displeased that the former organization didn't reward him with a title shot despite his wins over top contenders. Furthermore, he's vowed to display his well-known wrestling prowess and ever-evolving striking skills in the PFL.

Watch Murad Ramazanov speak about Khabib Nurmagomedov and more in the interview below:

What's next for Murad Ramazanov and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Murad Ramazanov (11-0-1 NC) has fought at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight, but he's best known for his work at middleweight. The consensus is that he'll likely fight at welterweight in the PFL.

The Makhachkala-born athlete could make his promotional debut in the PFL's league format this year (2024). The opponent and exact date for his highly-anticipated maiden PFL matchup haven't been announced yet.

As for UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC), he's unlikely to ever compete in MMA again. Nevertheless, 'The Eagle' continues to help others hone their skills, working at the Eagles MMA gym in his native (Dagestan, Russia) and at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, USA.