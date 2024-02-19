"It didn't really happen until yesterday" - Jamahal Hill discloses how the UFC 300 main event matchup against Alex Pereira came to be

Following UFC 298, Dana White announced the light heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill as the headliner for UFC 300. However, Hill was offered the marquee bout just the day before the official announcement.

Speaking to MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter following the announcement, 'Sweet Dreams' elaborated on how the matchup came to be, saying:

"I mean, everybody wants to be on [UFC] 300, but realistically, it didn't really come on my radar, it didn't really happen until yesterday, I'm not even going to lie. Like, yesterday."

Hill added:

"They [the UFC] needed a main event, [and] they had some things lined up, but they [told me] they would prefer it to be me and Alex. It was the first option. It was what they really wanted."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments below (2:22):

'Sweet Dreams' added the decision was also in line with fan sentiment, claiming that MMA fans have been clamoring for him to be on the milestone event for weeks.

However, the UFC 300 main event announcement has failed to impress fight fans, with many flooding social media ranting about the decision.

In 2023, Hill vacated the light heavyweight weight strap after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture. Pereira then claimed the vacant belt at UFC 295 with a TKO win over former champion Jiri Prochazka.

Jamahal Hill promises to outclass Alex Pereira at his own game

Jamahal is convinced that he'll dominate Alex Pereira on the feet when they meet in the octagon.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Hill discussed how a potential bout against 'Poatan' would go down, saying:

"I'm making a very assertive point. Mark my words when I say this. I do not plan on taking him down. I do not plan on wrestling him. I plan on going in there, in where you all think he is just this other-worldly guy because he did kickboxing and I didn't do kickboxing... Standing, I'll knock him out. And when I do, I'm going to rub it in every single one of you all's faces."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments below: