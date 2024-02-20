"It's a chess game" - MMA world comments on wild UFC 301 fan theory decoding Dana White's "secret" meeting

UFC 301 will have a tough act to follow, given that it takes place right after UFC 300. However, according to a new fan theory, UFC CEO Dana White may have something up his sleeve following his 'secret' meeting with Rizin president Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Sakakibara recently disclosed that he met with White at the UFC headquarters. What they discussed has not yet been disclosed, but that hasn't stopped Artem MMA from speculating that it may involve Alexandre Pantoja and Kyoji Horiguchi.

Pantoja is the UFC flyweight champion, while Horiguchi is the Rizin flyweight champion. The rumor claims that Sakakibara and White discussed a possible champion vs. champion bout for UFC 301, especially given Horiguchi's desire to fight in the UFC again.

Meanwhile, Pantoja has talked about headlining UFC 301 in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Naturally, fans reacted positively to the rumor.

"The Rizin owner also manages Horiguchi and Kai Asakura and he's stated that he's trying to get both of them signed to the UFC."

This was echoed by other fans.

"Very good theory. But both Pantoja and Horiguchi trains at ATT. That's a massive gym and they might not be close, but that is a fact."

Others also found the theory possible.

"I think Brazil card for Kyoji Horiguchi is quite possible. Rizin should be on UFC Fight Pass hope they make that happen. UFC not keeping PRIDE in Japan going because of Yakaza mob seems true, hope TKO Group Holdings buys Glory Kickboxing and can work with Rise even keeping a presents in Japan."

Some, however, were skeptical of the UFC's reasons.

"Maybe they copromote for the flyweight division cause it will help with the class action lawsuit the UFC is facing? Didn't I see Dana with BKFC president too? UFC might be running a PR campaign preemptively, trying to get other promoters on their side for the lawsuit so that they can say they don't think UFC is a monopoly. It's a chess game, Artem. I'm telling you."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the UFC 301 rumor

Whether such a scenario comes to fruition remains to be seen. The UFC has been adamantly against co-promotion, so fans ought to temper their expectations.

Ian Garry vs. Colby Covington should feature on UFC 301

Ian Garry recently called out Colby Covington, and there is no better stage for them than UFC 301. Garry previously expressed his desire to represent Brazil in MMA, especially given his wife's Brazilian heritage.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Covington is reviled in the country due to his past comments. A bout between the two in Rio de Janeiro would draw significant interest.