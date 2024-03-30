"It's crazy what a huge ego can do to people" - When fans mocked Ryan Garcia for stating he would knock out Conor McGregor in one round

Several years ago, Ryan Garcia took a swing at Conor McGregor in an interview with Little Giant Boxing. He claimed that he would knock the Irishman unconscious if the two ever crossed swords in a fight. Naturally, such a bold statement drew the attention of fans.

They flocked to the comment section of the YouTube video wherein Garcia made the claim and proceeded to mock him greatly for it. Many eagerly pointed out that Garcia only dared speak of facing McGregor in a boxing match, as opposed to an MMA bout or any other setting.

Thus, fans had a field day with his comments. One fan pointed out how boxers rarely ever crossover into MMA, with the exception of a few.

"I swear boxers don't want the smoke in a UFC match"

Another fan asserted how quickly McGregor would defeat Garcia in MMA.

"He beats you in 10 seconds in MMA"

Others were critical of Garcia's ego and arrogance.

"It's crazy what a huge ego can do to people"

Some fans even mocked 'KingRy's' past knockout loss to Gervonta Davis, reminding him that McGregor went backstage to console him.

"3 years later and Conor comforts Garcia after her loss to Davis"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Ryan Garcia's claims

Both men appear to be on good terms today. McGregor paid Garcia little attention, giving no credence to his remarks. Whether he would actually face 'KingRy' in a boxing match is unknown, as the Irishman has been fairly erratic in recent years regarding who he intends to face next.

Conor McGregor isn't the only MMA fighter Ryan Garcia has called out

Ryan Garcia recently received significant ridicule for his claims about reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. It was 'KingRy's' belief that, with minimal training, he'd be able to defeat O'Malley in MMA, and even mentioned having outwrestled his bodyguard as evidence of his natural aptitude for MMA.

Expand Tweet

For reference, Garcia described his bodyguard as a wrestler. This statement, which he made on The MMA Hour, drew widespread mockery from all corners of combat sports, with O'Malley himself filming a skit to poke fun at Garcia.