"It's a funny statement" - Jamahal Hill reacts to Alex Pereira eyeing record turnaround for Brazil, addresses fan backlash over UFC 300 main event

Jamahal Hill recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira eyeing a quick turnaround to fight at UFC 301 in Brazil and addressed the fans who lashed out at the UFC 300 main event announcement.

UFC 300 is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated events in combat sports and features an impressive fight card stacked with blockbuster matchups. The momentous event is set to take place on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Dana White revealed that Hill would challenge Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300 at the UFC 298 post-fight presser. Given the hype that was built around the headlining fight for this event, many fight fans were left disappointed and expressed their dismay on social media.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', 'Sweet Dreams' shared his two cents on fans being disappointed about the milestone card's headliner and said:

"It's just what they were expecting... They were expecting something that they didn't see coming... Everybody knew I was coming back, everybody knew eventually I would fight Alex."

Soon after the Pereira-Hill fight was announced, 'Poatan' revealed that he's confident about beating Hill and would love to defend the 205-pound title again at UFC 301, which takes place on May 4 in Brazil.

Expand Tweet

During his conversation with 'The Schmo', Hill also reacted to Pereira's statements and pointed out that it was impossible for the Brazilian to make the three-week turnaround. He said:

"It's a funny statement to me... If you think you won't take any damage at all, even if you were somehow to win... The fact that you think you would take no damage is crazy. Crazy."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments below (2:23):

Alex Pereira doesn't think Jamahal Hill is among the top three best light heavyweights in the UFC

Alex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on Jamahal Hill and their upcoming title fight at UFC 300 in April. The Brazilian made it clear that he was confident about getting his hand raised and dismissed Hill as one of the best fighters in the division.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Poatan' was asked if he considered 'Sweet Dreams' the second-best light heavyweight in the promotion. He replied:

"He’s not in second. I don’t know which position I’d put him, but at least fourth… If I were to move up to light heavyweight today and had to make my debut and there’s Jamahal Hill , Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka, and I had to choose the best fight for me out of those three, I’d choose Jamahal." [H/T MMAfighting.com]

Watch the full episode below: