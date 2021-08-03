"It's going to be a rough night" - Stephen Thompson on Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Following the recent news of the upcoming lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, UFC welterweight contender Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has revealed who he believes will come out on top.

Speaking in Episode 17 of his YouTube podcast Story Time with WB, Thompson revealed that he is backing Justin Gaethje over Michael Chandler.

"I've met Chandler before. Good guy. But Gaethje, Gaethje's got the pressure, he's got the toughness," Thompson said. "He can swing for the fences for five rounds and still put you away. He's just tough. And he always brings it. He brings it."

'Wonderboy' on Michael Chandler's chances of winning

Whilst Stephen Thompson is backing Justin Gaethje in this exciting 155-pound matchup, Michael Chandler still holds a good chance of winning.

But the reasoning for Thompson's pick against 'Iron' is in part down to Chandler's recent loss against Charles Oliveira. 'Wonderboy' stated:

"Watching Chandler's last fight, almost knocking out Oliveira but then getting knocked out, not being able to recover from that. I don't know man, is it one of those things those guys, you know like a Ben Askren, coming over from wherever he came from and just not doing well?"

Thompson does note that Michael Chandler appears to be in the physical shape of his life. However, Justin Gaethje has built a career on going into fights with a win or die attitude, and Thompson does not seem to believe that Chandler will be able to match 'The Highlight' over three rounds.

"I always think it's rougher for the other person when I see Gaethje on the card. It's gonna be tough man. I mean Chandler, the guy's in the greatest shape ever. I look at his Instagram and the guy's always cutting backflips and throwing medicine balls, doing pushups and having time for his kids. It's gonna be tough. I believe that Chandler is gonna be more technical than Gaethje. But both good strikers and good wrestlers... It's gonna be a rough night for Chandler."

Catch the full episode of Thompson's YouTube podcast below:

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje look set to clash in the UFC 268 co-main event. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's rematch is expected to be the main event for the PPV.

