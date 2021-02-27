"It's a great problem to have" - Dana White is happy with current state of the UFC heavyweight division

Dana White recently previewed the upcoming heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik during an interview with ESPN's Laura Sanko.

White stated that he loves the current state of the heavyweight division. He is also happy that there are a host of top contenders competing for the much-coveted title because the division was thin in the past. The top half of the UFC heavyweight division is stacked with some of the most dangerous men on the planet and Dana White is not complaining.

"There's a lot of talent coming up. You know, the heavyweight division was thin for a while back in the day but there's a lot of talent out there now. We've always believed that as the sport started to grow, guys that possibly would have played other sports will get into fighting and here we are," White said.

Dana White views Derrick Lewis as a potential title contender

Dana White said that Derrick Lewis is a potential title challenger after his huge knockout victory against Curtis Blaydes in last weekend's UFC Fight Night. He also said that there is a lot of interest in a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, who are two of the deadliest knockout artists in the game right now.

If Ngannou manages to beat Stipe Miocic in their upcoming rematch, we could see 'The Black Beast' running it back with Francis for the title. However, White also admitted that the winner of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night main event between #4 ranked heavyweight Rozenstruik and the undefeated Ciryl Gane could also feature in the title picture.

DERRICK LEWIS. MY GOODNESS 😱😱pic.twitter.com/lJYlxqeJjs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2021

All in all, Dana White believes this is a good problem to have.

"It's a great problem to have. Especially in this division. I love the fact that Derrick Lewis is taking things seriously now. He's got a strength and conditioning coach. He was having back problems when he wasn't training as hard as he is right now," said White.

"He's completely transformed himself and looks like a guy who could win the heavyweight title. I think a lot of people would want to see the rematch between him and Francis, two massive punchers," White added.

Who do you see holding the heavyweight title by the end of this year? Sound off in the comments section.