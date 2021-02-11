"It's been hyped up too much and I don't like it!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on his behind the scenes talk with Dana White

During a recent media interaction, retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his displeasure with MMA media interest in his behind-the-closed-doors interaction with UFC president Dana White regarding his fighting future.

"We meet every time I am there. It's just been hyped up too much recently, and I don't really like it... I don't want the media to know what we talk about. It's between us," Khabib Nurmagomedov said, according to an RT Sport translation.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's statement was a response to media representatives' repeated attempts in recent times to get clarity on the uncertainty surrounding his return to the UFC octagon. Khabib's decision to hang up his gloves in October 2020 following his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's untimely demise has given rise to much speculation about his UFC future.

UFC president Dana White has held a series of talks with Khabib Nurmagomedov since his retirement and made numerous attempts to convince the Dagestani native to return. Following a closed-door meeting with Khabib on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in January 2020, White had mentioned that Khabib would consider coming out of retirement if the main and co-main event performances at UFC 257 motivated him enough to step in for a fight. However, Khabib has not backed the statement made by the UFC president.

"Show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight."@danawhite explained to @Jon_Anik what @TeamKhabib told him during their meeting, addressing the lightweights fighting at #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/oFr4TmCNI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov has ventured into other businesses since his retirement from MMA and in a recent interview with RT Sport, expressed his desire to focus on those business ventures without elaborating on his plans with respect to fighting.

"I’m focused on my own big projects, four or five of them. I have to spend time onthem. As for my career as a fighter, I don’t want to go into details," Khabib is reported to have told RT Sport.

What does Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement mean for the UFC and lightweight division?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the biggest UFC star besides Ireland's Conor McGregor and his retirement puts an end to every possibility of putting together the high-profile fights that the UFC has teased so far. These include the rematch with Conor McGregor and the super-fight against MMA great Georges St-Pierre, which Khabib's father envisioned for his last outing in the sport.

Advertisement

October 2020: Gaethje 🇺🇸

April 2021: GSP 🇨🇦



Khabib slid into Joe Rogan's instagram comments to lay out his plans. pic.twitter.com/77kLxBp6LA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 29, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov's departure and the emergence of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler as the clear top contenders in 2021 have opened the lightweight division for many possibilities. Khabib does not intend to hold up the title picture due to the UFC's desire to bring him back and told the media that he believes the matchmaking process for the next lightweight champion's crowning should start with eyes set on a potential fight in May or June of 2021.

"I told him (Dana White) that I didn't like that the division is stuck and it's because of me. Although some fighters have just fought each other and it's clear who should fight for the title and who should fight for the No. 1 contender spot. They just fought and the next fights are supposed to take place in May or June. There's some time for match-making but I'd like it all to be decided and I let Dana know that I don't want to hold it all up. I had my word. I achieved everything I wanted in this sport," Khabib Nurmagomedov said, according to RT Sport translation