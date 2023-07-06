"It's not like my yes or no means anything" - UFC kept Jorge Masvidal in the dark about BMF title changing hands

As the inaugural BMF champion of the world, fans would assume that Jorge Masvidal has some influence over who competes for the coveted title or the UFC would inform him beforehand about the championship being up for grabs. However, according to the retired UFC welterweight, he claims to have been kept in the dark about the organization's decision to book the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF championship.

The BMF championship was the result of former UFC star Nate Diaz's vision when he called out Masvidal for a fight in 2019. The unique belt signifies a special kind of dogged spirit and toughness, synonymous with fighters who prioritize delivering an electrifying spectacle for their devoted fans. At UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal defeated Diaz via TKO (doctor stoppage) to lay hands on the inaugural BMF championship.

However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' revealed that he was not informed about the UFC's plan to have Poirier and Gaethje compete for the vacant BMF championship. He stated:

"It's not like they told me or anything... I mean at the end of the day it's not like knowing or not knowing does anything. It's not like my yes or no means anything. It's a company and a business and they run the final shots. I mean, I'm happy they asked me for any of my inputs as far as like if I wanted to do some interviews."

Jorge Masvidal also expressed his desire to personally present the belt to Dustin Poirier inside the octagon at UFC 291, subtly suggesting his preference for the outcome of the high-stakes clash.

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (19:10):

Jorge Masvidal previews the upcoming rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will lock horns once again, this time for the vacant BMF championship at UFC 291. The first encounter between the two in 2018, resulted in a thrilling back-and-forth barn burner that culminated with Poirier securing a fourth-round TKO victory.

Fight fans can expect a thrilling showdown in the rematch, as they prepare to step into the octagon again, with the prestigious BMF championship on the line. Previewing the clash in the aforementioned interview, former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal picked his fellow American Top Team fighter Poirier to get his hand raised:

"They picked the right two candidates to do that. Obviously, I'm leaning heavy towards Dustin, just because he whopped his a** the first time and mopped him up. I think he's going to do the second time even better and cleaner... Man Dustin's just good bro and he keeps getting better."

Poll : 0 votes