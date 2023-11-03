"It's not an opinion, it's a fact" - Undefeated UFC prospect claims he'd easily defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in wrestling match

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the most dominant grapplers to have ever graced the octagon. However, a surging UFC contender believes he can easily defeat 'The Eagle' in a wrestling match.

Undefeated UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal believes that he has more experience in wrestling and would make light work of the Dagestani.

Nickal is among the best collegiate wrestlers the United States has ever produced. The 27-year-old is a three-time NCAA Division I and Big Ten champion. He was also a finalist at the 2020 US Olympic trials.

During an interview, the Penn State alumni explained why a wrestling match between him and Nurmagomedov won't be a close affair.

"That is like asking me if I'm going to stop a Christiano Ronaldo penalty kick," Nickal said. "I'm not going to stop it. He's going to hit that hundred out of a hundred times... It's the same thing. I just think like that is my sport. I've done that my whole life, and I'd go out and do the same thing to somebody that did it their whole life too. "

He added:

"So what's going to stop me from doing it to Khabib, who's never competed in wrestling? I think, more than anything, it's not really an opinion; its a fact."

Nickal is undefeated in MMA and currently holds a UFC record of 2-0, with both wins coming via first-round finishes.

Whether or not he can trump 'The Eagle' in wrestling, the middleweight has a long way to go if he is to match Nurmagomedov's exploits in MMA.

Bo Nickal names Khabib Nurmagomedov among the all-time best wrestlers in UFC

Although Bo Nickal believes he is superior to Khabib Nurmagomedov in wrestling, he still sees 'The Eagle' as one of the best wrestlers in UFC history.

During an appearance on the OVERDOGS podcast, the multi-time NCAA Divison I champion picked Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Chael Sonnen, Jon Jones, and Randy Couture as some of the best wrestlers to have ever stepped in the famed octagon.

Nickal also lauded 'The Eagle's' wrestling pedigree, saying:

"[You've got to] definitely look at Khabib. I mean, it's without a doubt that he was the most wrestling-centric kind of fighter who had the most success. [in the UFC]"

Catch Bo Nickal's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below: