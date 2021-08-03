"It's over. The best of Conor McGregor is in the past" - Colby Covington doesn't believe Conor McGregor can be an elite fighter again

Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor's best days are in the past.

'Chaos' trashed 'The Notorious' in a recent interview with The Daily Wire, claiming the Irishman no longer has the zeal that he had during his heyday.

Covington believes the star fell from grace due to his ever-growing riches. Conor McGregor's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. HIs popular whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, has been the primary source of his massive earnings. McGregor was ranked No.1 on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in 2021.

Citing McGregor's affluent lifestyle outside the cage, Colby Covington said McGregor doesn't have the motivation to undergo grueling training sessions. The No.1-ranked welterweight said:

"Its over. I don't think Conor brings anything to the table anymore. You can see the heart is gone. He doesn't have the same passion for the sport anymore. He is not waking up at 6 A.M. to go on these long runs or bike rides to make sure he is in tip-top physical shape. He is on his yacht, you know. Smoking joints, drinking his whiskey, and hanging out with hookers. I think the best that we've seen from Conor McGregor is in the past and we won't see that ever again.

Check out Colby Covington's interview with The Daily Wire below:

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last month after breaking his left leg. McGregor is now 1-3 as a UFC lightweight and hasn't won a contest since UFC 246, when he obliterated Donald Cerrone in the first round.

Colby Covington and Conor McGregor share the same boisterous persona for promotion.

While McGregor was always a loud-mouthed, brash fighter, Covington took on the McGregor-esque promotional tactics later in his career.

The California native's UFC career was under jeopardy due to his grappling-oriented fighting style, which was deemed to be "boring" by the UFC brass.

To invigorate the public's interest in him, Covington began bashing his fellow fighters to gain traction. His brazen character was first seen during the UFC FIght Night 119 post-fight interview. After decimating Demian Maia on his home turf, Colby Covington called the country of Brazil "a dump."

Check out the infamous interview below:

The trick seemingly worked wonders for the surging welterweight as he kept his place on the UFC roster. He was then given top-ranked fighters that enabled him to make a run for the undisputed title.

The former interim champion admitted in an interview with Candace Owens that his cocky persona saved him from being removed from the UFC roster.

"[The UFC] had told my manager Dan Lambert that they weren’t going to resign me. They didn’t like my style, they didn’t like that I wasn’t entertaining. And this was before I really started to become an entertainer and understand the entertainment aspect of this business,” said Covington.

Catch Colby Covington's full interview with Candace Owens below:

Thanks to his antics, combined with a compelling 16-2-0 pro-MMA record, Colby Covington is headed for his second title shot at UFC 268 against Kamaru Usman.

