“It’s so unforgiving” - Justin Gaethje addresses Tony Ferguson’s decline after UFC 249 beating

Justin Gaethje discussed Tony Ferguson’s losing streak since their fight at UFC 249.

In May 2020, Ferguson’s fighting career changed forever. Before fighting Gaethje in a main event, he was riding a twelve-fight winning streak, including a win against Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title. Unfortunately for ‘El Cucuy,’ he suffered his first loss in eight years when ‘The Highlight’ battered him for five rounds before securing a fifth-round TKO.

Since then, Ferguson hasn’t been the same fighter. The California native has lost five consecutive fights, including three inside the distance. During the UFC 291 media day, Gaethje was asked about his former opponent’s decline and had this to say:

“For one, I think he’s crazy enough for that not even to be a possibility. I think we play a rough game, it’s so unforgiving. I think he won the first fight against Michael Chandler, I think he dropped him. You know, it’s just a battle of confidence, battle of believing in yourself. There’s no doubt that something like that takes that away from you, and you have to work hard to get it back. He’s a fighter through and through. I got nothing but respect for him.”

On Saturday, July 29, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will be featured on the UFC 291 main card. ‘El Cucuy’ is taking on Bobby Green, while ‘The Highlight’ is headlining the event against Dustin Poirier with the vacant BMF title up for grabs.

Justin Gaethje opens up about listening to loved ones when it’s time to retire

Justin Gaethje is coming off a majority decision win in a war against Rafael Fiziev. Although he’s still one of the best lightweights on the planet, Gaethje has endured plenty of damage throughout his fighting career. As a result, ‘The Highlight’ has been questioned in the past about whether or not he’s contemplated retirement.

During the UFC 291 media day, Gaethje was asked if Tony Ferguson should consider retiring. The 34-year-old responded by saying:

“I just hope all of us have people that love us enough that are willing to have that conversation and that he’s willing to listen, or I’m willing to listen, or any fighter is willing to listen when that conversation is to be had… We’re all on a timeline. There’s a beginning and end. None of us in our mid-thirties are towards the beginning. There’s no doubt about it.”

Before worrying about what’s next, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson have business to take care of on Saturday night. It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘El Cucuy’ can turn back the clock and secure a win against Bobby Green. Meanwhile, ‘The Highlight’ has a massive opportunity to potentially earn another lightweight title shot by taking out Dustin Poirier.