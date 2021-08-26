Jake Paul claims he has a message for Kamaru Usman if he finishes Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has said he’ll have a message for Kamaru Usman in his post-fight interview if he’s able to finish Tyron Woodley this weekend.

On Sunday night in Cleveland, Jake Paul will attempt to bring his professional boxing record to 4-0 when he meets former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

He’ll be doing so in front of a capacity crowd and with millions watching around the world, which just goes to prove the kind of influence 'The Problem Child' has in the combat sports sphere right now.

Can Jake Paul get the job done?

During a recent interview with The True Geordie, Jake Paul was asked what it would mean for him to knock out Tyron Woodley - something that many of his previous opponents, including Kamaru Usman, have been unable to do.

“That’s what I plan on saying in my post-fight win speech after I finish him like, Kamaru Usman, the big bad welterweight couldn’t even finish this guy [Woodley] and I did. So I think people will look at that and be like oh man, what’s going on here? What’s happening?”

Jake Paul has been called a lot of things by the mixed martial arts community and beyond in the last twelve months, but one thing he definitely knows how to do is market himself.

Whether you love him or hate him, everyone wants to tune in and see what kind of performance he’s going to produce against Woodley.

Kamaru Usman, who has hinted at boxing Jake Paul in the future, has his hands full as he prepares to take on Colby Covington later this year.

There’s always a chance he could proceed to take on Jake Paul in the months following the Covington rematch, but with him being under contract with the UFC, it’d take some serious convincing for Dana White to agree to the idea.

Either way, we’re pretty confident in saying there won’t be a shortage of fighters for Jake Paul to come up against in the months - and potentially even years - to come.

