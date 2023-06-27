Jake Paul fuels his rise to billionaire status after Betr Media company closes huge $300,000,000 valuation round

Jake Paul has successfully raised $35 million in fresh funding for his media and sports micro-betting platform, Betr. This influx of investment comes at a significant pre-money valuation of $300 million.

Founded last summer by 'The Problem Child' and CEO Joey Levy, Betr is a media and sports gambling company. With a primary focus on catering to sports fans, Betr's gaming division operates an online sports betting platform known for its user-friendly interface. Initially centered around micro-betting on in-play action, the company has since expanded its capabilities to provide a comprehensive sportsbook experience. Alongside its gaming endeavors, Betr has made strides in its media segment, amassing a following of 1.4 million on social media.

Roger Ehrenberg, through IA Sports Ventures, Eberg Capital, and Fuel Venture Capital, is at the forefront of the new funding round for Betr. Notably, Fuel Venture Capital has increased its investment in the company, bringing the total amount invested to $20 million thus far.

Betr's new investment round propels Jake Paul closer to billionaire status. This achievement adds to the multi-talented YouTuber-turned-boxer's financial success. Paul claimed a net worth of around $100 million in a prior appearance on Fox Business in 2022.

What did Jake Paul's Betr Media staffer Derek Sullivan say to Nate Diaz?

Derek Sullivan, a member of Betr Media and an employee under Jake Paul, seized an opportune moment to make headlines by publicly challenging Nick Diaz to a boxing match.

Sullivan cleverly conveyed his proposal through Nate Diaz during a recent press conference held for their highly anticipated boxing bout scheduled for August 5:

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer, myself, and I've been trying to get into this undercard. I'm just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick. If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his f*****g ass."

To which the former UFC star responded:

"Brother, what are you, just going to walk around the streets or some sh*t. You know all my homeboys seeing you right now? That was stupid, huh? What's your name? Hey, Derek from Betr Media, stupid a**. You need to get your a** whipped."

Check out the clip from Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference below:

