Jake Paul questions Conor McGregor’s leadership amid Irishman's presidential ambitions while backing Paul Hughes: "Absolutely not a leader"

Jake Paul questioned Conor McGregor's leadership ability amid the Irish UFC star's beef with his countryman Paul Hughes. McGregor is one of the biggest names in MMA and has been its poster boy for years. However, his relationship with some of his fellow fighters in recent years has led to controversies.

Recently 'The Notorious' became a part of an online back-and-forth with Hughes. After Hughes' team showed mutual respect to his rival Usman Nurmagomedov's team, McGregor went off against the 27-year-old and made comments on his Irish identity, prompting a sharp rebuttal from 'Big News.'

Paul reacted to McGregor's renewed vow for a presidential run in Ireland at Donald Trump's inauguration on X. He raised questions about his leadership qualities by highlighting McGregor's reaction to Hughes and wrote:

Trending

"Conor is the biggest UFC fighter of all time, we have to admit that…but equally you have to admit that he’s absolutely not a leader and can’t build the next man up. What fighter has he helped and truly pushed? Even taking shots at a young Irish star on the rise… Paul, you will have a big big big fight / event in Dublin coming your way. I’m sure Ireland will show up and shower you with the appreciation you deserve. Class act you are."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul chooses boxing over MMA as the sport has endured the test of time

Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the past few years in professional boxing. He started as an internet personality and leveraged his virtual fame to eventually gravitate towards combat sports.

Paul has faced some of the biggest names from the world of MMA in boxing and defeated them. He recently defeated the legendary Mike Tyson in November last year.

The PFL ambassador has been at the receiving end of sharp criticism for his choice of opponents. Nevertheless, he remains a prominent name in the sport.

Paul recently shared his views on professional boxing and MMA in a podcast. Speaking to All The Smoke Fight, Paul was asked about UFC CEO Dana White's repeated attacks on boxing to which he responded by saying:

"Guess who the biggest star of the sport is in MMA? Alex Pereira, who’s a kickboxer. He’s knocking everyone out. And he’s the best one because no one can take him down, no one can submit him, so he’s just knocking everybody out. But the UFC has less significant strikes per round, and that’s with five-minute rounds. So boxing is going to stand the test of time, because it has since the 1500s. Six hundred years of boxing. I’m not long on MMA because it’s becoming boxing.”

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (34:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.